Wheelersburg softball completed its’ season-long journey at Akron’s Firestone Stadium on Saturday — defeating Indian Lake 6-0 in the Division III state final to claim the program’s second-straight and third overall state title (2016, 2022, 2023).

The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates celebrate on the field following the final out in the Division III state championship game at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.

The Lady Pirates also completed a perfect 32-0 season — the first season without loss in ‘Burg softball history.

Wheelersburg becomes the first undefeated state softball champion since 2018 when Keystone LaGrange and Warren Champion achieved the same feat.

Wheelersburg seniors Kierra Rafalowski (34), Kiera Kennard (4), Macee Eaton (23), and Jaelin Thomas (14) pose with the Division III state championship trophy following the Lady Pirates’ 6-0 win over Indian Lake at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.

“Speechless really,” ‘Burg coach Teresa Ruby said, after the game. “32 games, it’s hard to keep kids focused that long. And they were able to do it. I said this last time, I’m in awe of what they’re able to do. Pure joy to be able to be apart of it and get to know and be around these kids.”

A four-run third inning gave the Lady Pirates a clear path to their state championship win in the first of four state finals at Firestone Stadium on Saturday.

Junior Rileigh Lang and freshman Ava Estep led off ‘Burg’s scoring third with singles.

Lang scored from third on an unsuccessful fielder’s choice by Indian Lake after being from second to third on a sacrifice bunt by junior Haley Myers.

With a 1-0 lead and one out, sophomore Catie Boggs delivered a two RBI triple to score Estep and senior Macee Eaton for two more Lady Pirate runs.

Boggs scored from third on a Laker error — putting ‘Burg ahead 4-0 with two outs.

Wheelersburg sophomore Catie Boggs (20) blasts a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the Lady Pirates’ 6-0 win over Indian Lake in the Division III state championship game.

The sophomore Boggs delivered two more RBI in the Lady Pirate seventh with a two-run home run to straight away center field.

The two-run blast scored Macee Eaton, who drew a two-out walk ahead of Boggs in the final at-bat of her historic career.

Junior AndiJo Howard pitched a gem for the Lady Pirates in the circle — allowing only two hits, issuing one walk, and earning the victory in the complete game win.

Wheelersburg junior Rileigh Lang (10) makes a diving catch in right field to prevent an Indian Lake hit during the Division III state championship at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.

Wheelersburg’s four seniors — Macee Eaton, Kiera Kennard, Jaelin Thomas, and Kiera Rafalowski — close their high school careers as two-time state champions.

BOX SCORE

Wheelersburg 004 000 2 — 6 7 0

Indian Lake 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

W: AndiJo Howard (W) 7IP, 2H, 1BB, 2K, 0ER; L: Madison Brentlinger (IL) 7IP, 7H, 6ER, 2BB, 4K

Wheelersburg hitting

Ava Estep 1-3, R, BB

Macee Eaton 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB

Catie Boggs 2-4, 2R, 4RBI, 2-run HR

Kaylynn Carter 1-3

Rileigh Lang 1-3, R

Indian Lake hitting

Halle Roby 1-3

Porscha Davis 1-2

Madison Brentlinger 0-2, BB

Haylee Edwards 0-2, HBP

