Black Business Expo builds connections

Cutting the ribbon on the first expo Photo courtesy of Toni Dengel

PORTSMOUTH — The Southeastern Ohio Black Business Expo was held last weekend for the first time, and organizers say they are celebrating a massive success after guests poured in from the local and regional community.

“We are thrilled to report the tremendous success of the Southeastern Ohio Black Business Expo, held recently at the 14th Street Community Center Annex,” 14th Street Community Center’s Drew Carter said. “This event brought together a diverse array of talent, entrepreneurship, and community spirit, drawing attendees from across our region including Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus.”

According to Carter, the event welcomed over 150 attendees and 46 registered vendors.

“Our expo provided a vibrant platform for minority-owned businesses, non-profits, and professionals to showcase their products and services,” Carter said. “The support from our community and beyond was truly inspiring, reflecting a shared commitment to economic empowerment and inclusivity.”

While a major feat was welcoming so many people, Carter says picking a highlight from the planned offerings is easy.

“Highlighting the day was a keynote address by Eric H. Kearney, President of the African American Chamber of Commerce and former Ohio State Senator, introduced by Russ Hairston of the Avondale Development Corporation,” Carter said. “Their presence underscored the importance of fostering economic opportunities and community engagement.”

According to Carter, many people made the event possible.

While he was hesitant to thank so many people, lest he leave individuals out, he had to mention some planners.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to Jeanette Langford, Carole Armstrong and Alicia Simpkins for their efforts in making this event a resounding success,” Carter said. “Special gratitude is also owed to the 14th Street Community Center for graciously hosting us in their newly-remodeled facility, providing a welcoming environment for our guests.”

Carter says that he looks forward to the future of the event, and connecting the black business community to resources.

“The Southeastern Ohio Black Business Expo was more than a gathering; it was a celebration of diversity, entrepreneurship, and collaboration,” Carter said. “The expo successfully bridged connections between businesses and non-profits, fostering new partnerships and even encouraging some businesses to join the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce. The overwhelming positive feedback and requests for future events reaffirm the need for ongoing support and promotion of minority businesses in our community.”