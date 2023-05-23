McDermott man shot in face, arrest made

Henry Allan Clay Jr.

MCDERMOTT–A man is in stable condition today, having been shot in the face at his home on May 20.

Deputies from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and EMS squads responded to the location on Tatman-Coe Road, where deputies learned the suspect had left the scene by truck. The victim’s wife had called 911 to report the incident. The husband was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center, then to a trauma center for surgery.

The suspect, Henry Allan Clay Jr., 26, of Lucasville, was located after crashing the truck he had left the scene in. A firearm was recovered from the crashed truck and the suspect was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus after interviews and evidence was collected at SOMC.

Clay was processed into the Scioto County Jail on May 21. His charges are: felonious assault, a second-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and operating a vehicle under the influence, a misdemeanor. He is being held on $50,000 bond after an appearance in Portsmouth Municipal Court.