No bake and easy Italian cake

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend Patricia Nichols. Way to go Patricia on this recipe. This is not only a great recipe but you don’t have to bake it and its in one pan with easy cleanup. And, this will be great to do with the younger children. I love this recipe — a great one for summer cake — and did I say it saves on electricity. LOL. This is a must try recipe.

ITALIAN NO BAKE CAKE

Ingredients

1 Box of vanilla wafers

1 can of crushed pineapples with juice

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 package of coconut

1 (8-ounce) container Cool Whip

1 small jar of cherries

1 cup of pecans (optional)

Directions:

Layer the bottom of dish with vanilla wafers. Mix in a bowl the lemon juice and condensed milk, then add the pineapples and mix all together. Pour this over the vanilla wafers in the dish. Add another layer of the vanilla wafers on top of the pineapple mix. Then top with cool whip, coconut and cherries. Refrigerate overnight. Serve and enjoy.

Note: You can replace coconut with pecans if you like.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.