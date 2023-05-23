Community Wellness Fair planned for June 13

SCIOTOVILLE- Potter’s House Ministries is an organization in the community that serves a wide range of needs, according to Amanda Flanagan, AmeriCorps Vista. The group serves the community through their food pantry, tax preparation, HEAP and PIP, Marketplace navigation, Medicare benefits, summer feeding day camps for children, a senior food box program and more.

They are now preparing for their annual Community Wellness Fair set for June.

Flanagan says she does a lot of the operational background work for the organization, working on tax preparation, minimal grant exploration, event organization, fundraising and more. She has been involved since 2020.

“I like what Potter’s House does for the community,” Flanagan said. “I’ve been there and done that when I needed help and they do a lot of good with the pantry and other programs.”

The Community Wellness fair is just one of those beneficial services held by the organization, which will take place in its parking lot. This will be the fifth year of offering the event.

They expect 15 vendors but are striving to have more. Some of those vendors include the Kings Daughters Medical Center Mobile Unit, Southern Ohio Medical Center, CRADLE, and more.

“We usually have a pretty good turnout for vendors; we just hope more of the community will be there,” Flanagan said.

There are a lot of benefits from the event, Flanagan citing one personal example that she herself took advantage of.

“Personally, at the time, I didn’t have a doctor, and I found my doctor from talking to some of the people that were there,” Flanagan recalled. “If they’re looking for a new doctor or a therapist or anything like that, you know, you can come see what is available in the community.”

Flanagan says she is working hard to grow and expand the fair, looking for vendors and food trucks and other participants, because of the value she thinks it adds to the Potter’s House programming.

“I think it is pretty important,” Flanagan said. “Our focus this year is overall wellness, mental health and nutrition throughout the summer, because, with school being out, you need to focus more on mental health and nutrition for kids and everyone.”

The Community Wellness Fair is set for June 13, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. To register, interested vendors may call Potter’s House Ministries at 740.776.4004 or visit them at 5409 Winchester Avenue in Sciotoville.

