Notre Dame set to hold Graduation on May 21st

Notre Dame Jr/Sr High School celebrated its Baccalaureate Mass at 7:00 P.M. on May 19th.

Their 2023 Commencement Ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 21st at 1:00 P.M., in the

Notre Dame Jr/Sr High School gymnasium.

Diplomas will be awarded to 34 graduates by J.D. McKenzie, Principal, and Beth Haney,

Guidance Counselor.

This class was offered a total of $1,436,250 in scholarships and accepted $229,350 of that total.

Seventy-five percent of Notre Dame’s graduates are pursuing a higher education. Twenty-five of

the 34 graduates will be attending twelve different colleges, four outside of Ohio, and one of

the 34 will be joining the US Air Force.

Notre Dame’s Valedictorian is Annie Dettwiller of Otway, Ohio. Annie is the daughter of Chuck

and Jamie Dettwiller of Otway. Annie has accepted a $10,000 scholarship from the University

of Cincinnati. She will major in Psychology with the ultimate goal of becoming a school

psychologist.

The Salutatorian is Kathryn Nelson of Portsmouth. Kathryn is the daughter of Ronald and Keri

Nelson of Portsmouth. Kathryn has accepted $22,000 in scholarship offers and plans to attend

Shawnee State University where she will major in Art Education.

The 2023 Notre Dame Jr/Sr Graduates are John Ball, Kathrine Ball, Mallory Boland, Trinity

Bowling, Kamryn Bradford, William Burke, Carter Campbell, Alex Cassidy, Myles Cole, Tyler

Davis, Owen Dennewitz, Annie Dettwiller, George Duran, Wade Fraley, Libby Kelly, Charlee

Lansing, Dalton Lasswell, Reed Lasswell, Reagan Lester, Laycie Mahle, Reece Mault, Luke

McGuire, Hunter McNutt, Noah McWilliams, Seth Mowery, Kathryn Nelson, Braeden Patmore,

Brighton Riegle, Dylan Seison, Dominic Sparks, C-Aira Verity, Wyatt Webb, Ashton Whaley, and

Charles Zheng.

Students graduating with Honors Diplomas are Kathrine Ball, Mallory Boland, Kamryn Bradford,

Carter Campbell, Alexander Cassidy, Owen Dennewitz, Annie Dettwiller, Libby Kelly, Reed

Lasswell, Reece Mault, Luke McGuire, Seth Mowery, Kathryn Nelson, Braeden Patmore, and

Dominic Sparks.