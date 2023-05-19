Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Two weeks ago, we had a Chris Pratt starring film in The Super Mario Bros. He’s back again. I’ll be honest, sometimes this actor wears thin on me. Although I have always enjoyed his take on Star-Lord. If you aren’t familiar this is a Marvel film based on superheroes or guardians for that matter. Given the title this is their 3rd film, however these characters have been in the avengers’ film and Thor as we saw last week. This is “allegedly” the conclusion of this story and these heroes however if you now superheroes and comic are they ever really gone? I will admit this film is sad so be warned. The first Guardians of the Galaxy came out in 2014 and I feel most were hesitate of this group before it came out. It’s no secret this isn’t Iron Man or Batman for that matter. This are/were lesser-known characters. However, the cast knocked it out of the park!! Without spoiling too much for you, after this film, I can confidently say these are some of my favorite Marvel films. Nice work! So would I love these characters because of the previous entries or did this send them off in style?

Onto the film.

We open with a flashback of a cage. There are dozens of baby racoons. We see a hand of a scientist come towards the cage. We then realize this is Rocket (Cooper) and this is his story. We learn the experiments that happened to Rocket as a child and is it heart wrenching to say the least. We then cut to present day in the Guardians headquarters/planet Knowhere. Or maybe it’s a ship? I can’t really tell but it has its own atmosphere and feel like its own planet. The group is in disarray. Peter “Starlord” (Pratt) is in a constant state of inebriation as he is heartbroken. If you have followed the other films his love and a team member of Guardians named Gamora (Saldaña) was

killed and an alternative version of here is here now. She doesn’t remember or for that matter love Quill. You think the film will start slow and then pick up steam. NOPE! Immediately Adam Warlock (Poulter) attacks Rocket and all of the guardians and he nearly kills everyone. Rocket (Cooper) is dying and dying fast. The team attempts to use a health pack on him, and it won’t work. We learn he has a mechanism in him (put in when he was experimented on) that prevents healing. The Guardians are now off and, in a hurry, to track down people and enemies (namely the High Evolutionary) to try and save Rocket.

Does this feel like time is of the essence, and it’s a fast passed adventure. It should, because it is! I don’t want to give anymore of this plot. I will say GO SEE THIS FILM!

Here’s what works.

The cast is amazing. Each character owns their role, and I was so happy to be on the adventure with them. The villain Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary is one of the best villains Marvel has ever had. At no part of this film are you rooting for him or do you relate or understand his fight. This is a tried-and-true bad guy. I mentioned Chris Pratt but he is honestly great in this film. It also works because this isn’t centered on him, this is Rocket’s story, and we learn that throughout it all it has always been Rocket’s (Cooper) story.

The music in this film is another highlight. James Gunn (the director) has always incorporated music into scenes in his films and it amplifies the emotion. Again, it’s something to take notes on. Other filmmakers should incorporate like he does. Well done.

Lastly, the story has heart, its fast paced, has emotion, humor, an alien that reminds me of my dog Watson. We saw this film in 3D and that worked too!

If I had to nitpick something. The runtime with previews is long. Clocking at over 3 hours. I don’t mind this films runtime, but we don’t need 20 minutes of previews. Especially when I see the same ones every week. Regardless, this is one of the best films so far of the year and I imagine it will stay in my top 5. Well done! 5 stars out of 5