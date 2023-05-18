SSU Resident Assistant expands leadership and communication skills

PORTSMOUTH- Choosing to attend Shawnee State University for the Plastics Engineering Technology program, Aiden White (Hometown: Kitts Hill, Ohio) served as a junior Resident Assistant (RA) this year for the Office of Housing & Residence Life. In his role, he feels he has gained more knowledge in this position than in any job he has held prior, including improving his time management, problem solving, and communication skills. Among his responsibilities as an RA, White manages a campus housing building, is on call every two weeks, and hosts monthly events for his residents.

“We have to work with other RAs to host events,” he said. “I’m also on the selection committee for RAs, in which I help in the hiring process for next year’s RAs.”

As an RA, White feels he has gained a lot of leadership skills along with making countless memories with his other RAs and his building’s residents.

“My favorite memory while working this job has been meeting a lot of new people and working with other RAs,” he said. “I enjoy getting to know the residents on campus and being a resource for them in whatever that might be.”

RAs at SSU are leaders on campus – serving as mentors and facilitators for their residents as well as other students. The position is one of the most prominent and recognizable student leadership jobs on campus.

To learn more about Resident Assistants and the Office of Housing & Residence Life at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/housing.