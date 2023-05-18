Public Indictments returned

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 12 and returned 10 indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
Heather Moore, 22
Franklin Furnace, OH, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Michal Lyn Campbell, 35
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Corey Justin Wilburn, 31
Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Roy Cook, 51
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Zachary Wooten, 28
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Criminal Tools
Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Rebecca Jones, 62
Piketon, OH, was indicted on:
Theft (2 Counts)
John Parker, 40
Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Domestic Violence
Stanley Blanton, 53
Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl- Related Compound
Samantha King, 35
Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Jeffrey Jordan, 61
Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Illegal Use of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Possession of Marihuana