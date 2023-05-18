Public Indictments returned

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 12 and returned 10 indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Heather Moore, 22

Franklin Furnace, OH, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Michal Lyn Campbell, 35

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Corey Justin Wilburn, 31

Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Roy Cook, 51

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Zachary Wooten, 28

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Criminal Tools

Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Rebecca Jones, 62

Piketon, OH, was indicted on:

Theft (2 Counts)

John Parker, 40

Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Domestic Violence

Stanley Blanton, 53

Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl- Related Compound

Samantha King, 35

Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Jeffrey Jordan, 61

Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marihuana