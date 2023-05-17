SOMC recognizes organ and placenta donors

PORTSMOUTH- Southern Ohio Medical Center recently displayed an Organ Donor Memorial quilt in the main lobby of the hospital.

Lifeline of Ohio’s Donor Memorial Quilt features 30 quilt squares, each provided by a donor family in honor of their loved one. They allow organ donors to be continuously honored and remembered for the impact they made on others through their support for organ, eye or tissue donation. Every organ donor has the potential to save eight lives, and heal more than 75 others.

SOMC also participates in Lifeline of Ohio’s Placenta Donation Program. Donated placentas can be used for a wide range of procedures, including eye, oral and spine surgery and treatment of difficult-to-heal wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers and burns.

Placentas, umbilical cords and amniotic membranes can be donated by expectant mothers with scheduled c-sections. Each donated placenta, which would ordinarily just be discarded, can heal as many as 25 people. In January, SOMC celebrated having received its 100th placenta donation.

There is no cost associated with placenta donation and it does not change the delivery process in any way.