SOMC Announces Quarterly Grant Recipients

PORTSMOUTH- Every year, Southern Ohio Medical Center provides crucial financial support to a number of local organizations and causes. Just from January to March, SOMC provided grants and donations to nearly a dozen groups, including the American Red Cross, CAO of Scioto County, Cirque d’Art, the Portsmouth Area Arts Council and Children’s Theatre, the Boneyfiddle Project and the Scioto County Public Library among others.

SOMC provided $10,000 each to the American Red Cross, Community Action Organization (CAO) of Scioto County and the Boneyfiddle Project. The American Red Cross provides disaster relief services to the area, reducing injuries and providing support for those impacted by disasters and home fires. The donation to the CAO is intended to support the organization in economic development efforts, including a five-year strategic plan to address concerns in Portsmouth’s East End. Meanwhile, the Boneyfiddle Project represents efforts to stimulate economic activity in the Boneyfiddle area through a number of events, including “Final Friday” concerts. Last year, the organization also presented a 5/10k Walk/Run event, and worked closely with Portsmouth CONNEX to revive the TOSRV (Tour of the Scioto River Valley) cycling event.

SOMC also supported the local arts communities with $7,900 to Cirque d’Art and $5,000 to the Portsmouth Area Arts Council (PAAC) and Children’s Theatre. Cirque d’Art provides instruction in acrobatics, tumbling and several dance disciplines to 170 students – many of whom are considered “underserved.” Donations to PAAC, meanwhile, will allow student actors and actresses to put on three productions during the 2023-24 theatre season. This includes 13 school matinees and public performances at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. PAAC also awards scholarships to eligible graduating seniors. These opportunities are all offered with no cost to the students.

SOMC also gave $3,000 to the Scioto County Public Library to support their summer reading program. The library offers summer programs that encourage children to read and visit the library. Children also have the opportunity to win prizes, including paperback books.