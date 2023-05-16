Rutman Burnside Realty Group celebrates new location in Boneyfiddle

PORTSMOUTH – Rutman Burnside Realty Group (RBRG), founded by brother and sister duo Nick Rutman and Maddie Burnside, has recently relocated to Boneyfiddle. Last week, RBRG held an open house to celebrate their new location.

“It’s very exciting,” said Rutman. “We love being a part of Boneyfiddle. There is so much energy down here right now. We are really happy to be a part of it.”

RBRG, formerly located on Hutchins Street, can now be found at 605 2nd Street near Patties and Pints.

“We made a few changes to the building. We customized it for us,” said Rutman. “It’s a great building and obviously the location is very important.”

RBRG was founded in 2014. Burnside and Rutman have worked together for nearly 10 years to make the business a big time success.

“Co-owning a company with my brother hasn’t been difficult as many may think,” laughed Burnside. “We get along great and have a great time working together. I feel like RBRG is going to continue to grow and provide our area with top-notch real estate services. We love our new office and being in the thick of all the exciting progress in the Boneyfiddle area.”

“We look forward to being a part of the continued growth downtown.”

According to Rutman, the real estate market is still hot – even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wind down.

“The COVID market was insane,” said Rutman. “We are seeing increased interest rates, but we still see a very low inventory. The market is still hot – buyer’s are buying and there are deals to be had.”

RBRG invites the public to stop by and check out their new location and have a conversation on the housing market.