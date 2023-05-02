Valley scores early, defense holds on against Eastern

LUCASVILLE — All nine starters in the Valley Lady Indians (9-8) starting lineup reached base via hit during Wednesday’s 7-3 home win over Eastern in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Freshman leadoff hitter Ryleigh Weeks went three-of-four with an RBI for the Lady Indians.

Juniors Emilie Johnson, Addy Conaway, Karsyn Davis, and Olivia Hilton, sophomores Braxtyn Holbrook and Camry Carpenter, and freshmen Annika Carpenter and Emilie Barr each had a hit apiece.

Camry Carpenter’s three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning gave Valley a 7-3 lead in what would ultimately be the game’s final score, scoring Davis and Holbrook who reached earlier in the inning.

Camry Carpenter also earned the win in the circle, allowing six hits, two earned runs, issuing one walk and striking out four Eastern batters.

Emilie Johnson pitched an inning of relief for the Lady Indians, striking out two of the three batters she faced in the top of the seventh inning.

***

BOX SCORE

Eastern 201 000 0 — 3 7 1

Valley 133 000 0 — 7 11 1

W: Camry Carpenter (V) 6IP, 6H, 2ER, 1BB, 4K; L: Felts (E) 6IP, 11H, 7ER, 0BB, 7K

© 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved