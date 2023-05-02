Jeeps roll Mohawks in SOC II

SOUTH WEBSTER — For once, for the South Webster High School baseball club, it was an offensive onslaught.

As the Jeeps have captured several of their dozen wins with pitching spearheading those days, Thursday against the visiting Northwest Mohawks wasn’t one of them.

Instead, the Jeeps bookended a pair of six-spots around a three-run fourth inning, as South Webster rolled to a 15-1 five-inning mercy-rule win in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II tilt.

Northwest scored an earned run off South Webster senior pitcher Jaren Lower in the first inning — by Brady Doss.

The Jeeps then answered with six second-stanza runs, three more in the third, and finally another half-dozen in the fourth for the 15-1 final.

The Jeeps banged out 17 hits and made only one error, as Lower helped his cause by going 4-of-4 at the plate — and amassing four runs batted in.

One of Lower’s hits was a double, as first baseman Robert Martin and shortstop Hunter Barnard boasted three hits apiece, with Barnard tying Lower in RBIs with four —while Martin mustered three including with a double.

Benaiah Andrews with two hits and Brody Perkins with two RBI also contributed heavily to the cause.

South Webster walked twice and struck out just three times —once against Northwest starting pitcher Eli Dettwiller (three innings) and twice against reliever Drew Dettwiller (one inning).

Lower got the complete-game gem for the Jeeps, walking only Reece Lute — and allowing a single to Eli Dettwiller and a double to Doss.

Lower also hit one Mohawk with a pitch, but struck out six of the 19 batters he faced —and threw 46 of his 70 total pitches for strikes.

