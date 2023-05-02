Lady Trojans hold on for road win at Coal Grove

COAL GROVE — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans (15-6) scored early and added on late during their 6-3 win over Coal Grove in Ohio Valley Conference on Friday.

Portsmouth collected nine hits as a team, including a team-high two apiece by junior Olivia Dickerson and senior Sydney Johnson. Johnson scored a team-high two runs as well.

Dickerson, senior Katie Born, and freshmen Maddie Boren and Katie Ankrom scored a run apiece for the Lady Trojans.

Dickerson earned the win in the circle, allowing seven hits, three earned runs, and striking out three across seven innings.

***

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth 020 002 2 — 6 9 0

Coal Grove 000 002 1 — 3 7 2

W: Olivia Dickerson (P) 7IP, 7H, 3ER, 1BB, 3K; L: Deeds (CG) 7IP, 9H, 5ER, 4BB, 4K

