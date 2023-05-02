Valley holds on to defeat Fairfield

CHILLICOTHE — Thanks to three runs scored in the middle innings of their game against Fairfield, the Valley Indians (12-4) managed to preserve a 3-2 victory over the Lions in a non-league contest at VA Memorial Stadium,.

RBI hits by seniors Chris Queen (double) and Carter Nickel (single) but Valley ahead 2-1 in the top of the fourth.

Sophomore Jaekyn Ridout scored on an RBI sacrifice fly from sophomore Tate Queen in the top of the fifth, expanding the Indian lead to 3-1.

A Valley error allowed the Lions to pull within a run in the bottom of the fifth, but they were unable to make up the full deficit in their comeback attempt.

Indian senior George Arnett tossed a complete game on the mound, allowing eight hits, one earned run, issuing no walks and striking out 10 Fairfield batters in the neutral site victory.

***

BOX SCORE

Valley 000 210 0 — 3 6 3

Fairfield 001 010 0 — 2 8 0

W: George Arnett (V) 7IP, 8H, 1ER, 0BB, 10K; L: G. Fouch (F) 7IP, 6H, 3ER, 2BB, 5K

