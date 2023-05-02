Lady Titans take late lead, top Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE — Notre Damee freshman Alayla Soard delivered the go-ahead RBI bunt single to give the Lady Titans a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh over Chillicothe on Thursday.

As a team, Notre Dame collected nine hits — as Soard’s infield single being the deciding one.

An RBI ground out by senior Libby Kelly put the Lady Titans on the board in the top of the first, scoring sophomore Maddie Entler from third base.

Enter was one of four ND players with a multi-hit day, including junior Kyndall Ford, freshman Lyndsey Schaefer, and freshman Kate Entler.

Ford earned the win in the circle for the Lady Titans, as she struck out 11 Lady Cavalier batters and allowed just two hits with no earned runs in the victory.

***

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame 100 000 1 — 2 9 2

Chillicothe 000 001 0 — 1 2 0

W: Kyndall Ford (ND) 7IP, 2H, 0ER, 11K, 3BB

© 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved