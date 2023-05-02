Lady Trojans secure road win at Valley

LUCASVILLE — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans softball team collected 14 hits as a team during their 12-1 win over Valley in a non-league contest last week in Lucasville.

Portsmouth plated runs in their final four trips to the plate, including with a five-run third after the Lady Indians cut their lead to 3-1.

Senior Kennedy Bowling and junior Emily Cheatham led the Lady Trojans with three hits apiece, as Bowling drove in three runs in the victory.

Junior Madison Ankrom reached base all four times she went to the plate — twice via hit and also via walk. Ankrom also drove in a team-best four RBI.

Senior Sydney Johnson and freshman Katie Ankrom each scored a team-high three runs for Portsmouth. Johnson collected a pair of doubles and two RBI as part of her multi-hit day.

Junior Olivia Dickerson earned the win in the circle for Portsmouth (15-6), allowing just four hits and one earned run to Valley batters on 91 pitches.

Valley (9-8) scored its’ lone run when freshman Emilie Barr delivered an RBI double in the bottom of the second, scoring junior Addy Conaway who reached with a leadoff single.

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth 035 31 — 12 14 0

Valley 010 00 — 1 4 2

W: Olivia Dickerson (P) 5IP, 4H, 1ER, 4BB, 5K; L: Emilie Johnson (V) 3IP, 10H, 5ER, 2BB, 3K

Portsmouth senior Sydney Johnson (24) delivers a two RBI double during the Lady Trojans’ 12-1 win over Valley in a non-league contest. Jacob Smith | Daily Times