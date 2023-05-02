Lady Pirates strike two-out magic

WEST PORTSMOUTH — When a team scores 10 runs across five innings, it’s somewhat expected that those scores will come in a variety of ways at different times.

For the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates during their 10-4 win over Portsmouth West in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II contest, each of their 10 runs came with two outs.

Their runs were plated in the first, third, fourth, fifth, and seventh, respectively.

The win improved ‘Burg’s record to 18-0 (13-0 SOC II), and extended their program-record SOC II winning streak to 128 games.

Sophomore Catie Boggs led the Lady Pirates at the plate, finishing 2-of-4 with a team-high four RBI and three runs scored. She delivered the go-ahead two RBI double in the top of the first inning, scoring junior Haley Myers and senior Macee Eaton.

Juniors Rileigh Lang, Myers, and freshman Ava Estep all reached base twice via hit, while Eaton drew three walks and scored a pair of runs.

After Wheelersburg took a 3-0 lead through the first half inning, West senior pitcher Sydney McDermott brought the Lady Senators back in the game with one swing.

Facing a 2-2 count, McDermott sent the sixth pitch of her first at-bat over the center field fence for a home run which scored sophomore Macie Bradford and junior Kaylor Pickelsimer, tying the game at 3-3 through two complete.

In the final five innings, however, it was the Lady Pirates who scored seven of the game’s final eight runs.

‘Burg junior AndiJo Howard earned the win in the circle for ‘Burg, allowing seven hits, three earned runs, and striking out six Lady Pirate batters over five and one-third innings. Sophomore Kaylynn Carter

McDermott allowed 10 hits, five earned runs, and struck out six for West (18-3) in seven innings of work.

***

BOX SCORE

Wheelersburg 302 210 2 — 10 10 1

Portsmouth West 030 010 0 — 4 7 7

W: AndiJo Howard (WB) AndiJo Howard 5.1IP, 7H, 3ER, 1BB, 6K; L: Sydney McDermott (PW) 7IP, 10H, 5ER, 5BB, 6K

Wheelersburg hitting

Ava Estep 2-5, R

Haley Myers 2-5, 2R

Macee Eaton 0-2, 2R, 3BB

AndiJo Howard 0-4, BB

Catie Boggs 2-4, 3R, 4RBI, BB

Sydney Skiver 1-4, RBI

Kaylynn Carter 0-4, R

Emma Smith 1-4

Rileigh Lang 2-4, R, RBI

Portsmouth West hitting

Emma Sayre 0-2, 2BB

Myla Mead 1-4

Emily Moore 2-4, RBI

Kaylor Pickelsimer 2-3, R

Macie Bradford 1-3, R

Sydney McDermott 1-3, R, 3RBI

Zoey Pollard 0-3, R

Wheelersburg sophomore Catie Boggs (20) went 2-of-4 with a walk, team-high four RBI and three runs scored during the Lady Pirates’ 10-4 win at Portsmouth West in SOC II play. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson, burgsports.com