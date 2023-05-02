Cardiac electrophysiologist to start at KDMC Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH- Cardiac electrophysiologist Basel Edris, M.D., will see patients at King’s Daughters Medical Specialties, 1729 Kinneys Lane, Portsmouth, beginning May 17.

Electrophysiologists diagnose and treat cardiac rhythm disorders, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, bradycardia (slow heart rate), tachycardia (fast heart rate), and sudden cardiac death. They perform cardiac ablations, and implant pacemakers and automated internal cardiac defibrillators.

Dr. Edris joined the medical staff at King’s Daughters in 2022 after completing fellowship training in clinical cardiac electrophysiology at the University of Massachusetts, Worchester, Mass. He completed his cardiovascular diseases fellowship at Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall University, in 2020 and his internal medicine residency at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, Florida in 2013. He received his medical degree from the University of Damascus Faculty of Medicine, Syria, in 2009.

Dr. Edris is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with subspecialty certifications in clinical cardiac electrophysiology and cardiovascular diseases.

New patients are welcome; a physician referral is not required. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (740) 353-8100.