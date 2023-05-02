Gas Prices Fall in Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is eight cents lower this week at $3.482 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.482

Average price during the week of April 24, 2023 $3.569

Average price during the week of May 2, 2022 $3.936

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.730 Athens

$3.361 Chillicothe

$3.405 Columbiana

$3.516 East Liverpool

$3.506 Gallipolis

$3.314 Hillsboro

$3.599 Ironton

$3.485 Jackson

$3.351 Logan

$3.600 Marietta

$3.487 Portsmouth

$3.576 Steubenville

$3.339 Washington Court House

$3.477 Waverly

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

