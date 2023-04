PORTSMOUTH- SOMC Operating Room, Emergency Department, and Anesthesia members were presented the “Golden Hour Award” at the OhioHealth 2022 Trauma Conference. The award was in recognition of a gunshot victim that was heroically saved by the SOMC team.

This Golden Hour Award is presented to referring facilities each year at the annual OhioHealth Trauma Care Conference. The award is given to a referring facility that shows excellence in the care of a trauma patient.