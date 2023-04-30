SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 28-May 1

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 28
Baseball
Minford 5, Ridgewood 3 (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)
West at Valley, ppd. to Thursday, May 4
Waverly at Eastern, ppd.
New Boston at East, ppd. to Thursday, May 4
Green at Western, ppd.
Softball
Wheelersburg 9, Cooper (Ky.) 3 (at Woodford County KY Invitational)
West at Valley, ppd. to Tuesday, May 2
Waverly at Eastern, ppd.
New Boston at East, ppd. to Thursday, May 4
Green at Western, ppd.
SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 29
Baseball
Wheelersburg 4, Oak Hill 1
Waverly 8, Gallia Academy 1
East at South Gallia, no report
Valley vs. Delaware Hayes, no report (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)
Softball
Wheelersburg 19, Louisville Male (Ky.) 9 (at Woodford County KY Invitational)
Wheelersburg 7, Bulitt East (Ky.) 5 (at Woodford County KY Invitational)
South Gallia 10, East 3; East 13, South Gallia 8
McClain 6, Western 2