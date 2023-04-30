SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 28-May 1

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 28

Baseball

Minford 5, Ridgewood 3 (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)

West at Valley, ppd. to Thursday, May 4

Waverly at Eastern, ppd.

New Boston at East, ppd. to Thursday, May 4

Green at Western, ppd.

Softball

Wheelersburg 9, Cooper (Ky.) 3 (at Woodford County KY Invitational)

West at Valley, ppd. to Tuesday, May 2

Waverly at Eastern, ppd.

New Boston at East, ppd. to Thursday, May 4

Green at Western, ppd.

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 29

Baseball

Wheelersburg 4, Oak Hill 1

Waverly 8, Gallia Academy 1

East at South Gallia, no report

Valley vs. Delaware Hayes, no report (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)

Softball

Wheelersburg 19, Louisville Male (Ky.) 9 (at Woodford County KY Invitational)

Wheelersburg 7, Bulitt East (Ky.) 5 (at Woodford County KY Invitational)

South Gallia 10, East 3; East 13, South Gallia 8

McClain 6, Western 2