Commissioners OK $50k grant to holistic wellness program at SSU

PORTSMOUTH- Grant funding will allow senior residents to take part in holistic wellness activities at Shawnee State University free of charge until Aug. 31, 2024.

“This is the program our community would know as the Golden Bears,” said Scioto County Commissioner Scottie Powell.

A community development block grant is providing up to $50,000 for Scioto County seniors to be part of activities at the university.

“If you’re looking to get healthy or find a group of people to enjoy your time with” the Golden Bears are a great group, Powell said, noting the group also regularly plays euchre. “They are cardsharks and they are brutal.”

The Golden Bears has long been a part of the university community. The group was established in 1985 and is sponsored by Shawnee State University.

“The program provides on-campus health and wellness, performing arts, and social opportunities for Scioto County residents over the age of 60,” according to the SSU website.

Membership includes access to SSU’s workout facilities, wellness classes, opportunities for participation in campus events, and free admission to athletic games. To register for membership, visit www.shawnee.edu/athletics/golden-bears.