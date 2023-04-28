Shawnee State University Spring graduates

Issac Abergut, Bachelor of Individualized Studies
Lindsey Adams, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Jessica Adams, Bachelor of Health Science
Jessica Adams, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
Justin Adams, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant
Joshua Adkins, Bachelor of Health Science
Gary Adkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Victor Aguilera, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant
Trey Albert, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology
Cameryn Alexander, Bachelor of Science in Multiage Intervention Specialist K-12
Jacob Alley, Bachelor of Science in Middle Childhood Math & Social Studies Education
Emily Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry – Industrial
Bobby Anderson, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant
Kylie Angel, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Maria Arbogast, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Michael Arnett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Cedric Arthur, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy
Ryan Ashley, Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology
Hayley Ayers, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Rebekah Badgett, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Abigail Baer, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education
Slater Bakenhaster, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry – Industrial
Slater Bakenhaster, Bachelor of Arts in History
Faith Ball, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Austin Barta, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Math AYA 7-12 Education
Kolton Bauer, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences
Manning Baumgardner, Bachelor of Individualized Studies
Hannah Beck, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Xavier Benitez, Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Sciences
Brandon Benzing, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Rebecca Bergert, Bachelor of Health Science
Nadele Bertus, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Jacob Beyer, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Jacob Beyer, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
Ethan Bickford, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Holly Billups, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Ashley Blankenship, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Frances Bloomfield, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alicia Bobst, Bachelor of Individualized Studies
Jenna Bobst, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Eleanor Boggs, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Ashley Boggs, Bachelor of Health Science
Gracie Boland, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
Kristin Born, Master of Mathematics
Kelsey Boulay, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Jacob Bowe, Associate of Applied Business in Business Management Technology
Jacob Bowe, Bachelor of Science in Marketing
Joshua Brabson, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Christopher Bradford, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Delorean Bradley, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Braden Bradley, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences
Baleigh Bradley, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant
Kendra Brooks, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Clorissa Brown, Bachelor of Health Science
Skyler Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Emily Browning, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
Bradley Brumley, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
Faith Bryan, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Jessica Buran, Master of Mathematics
Tiffany Burkitt, Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology
Kaine Burks, Associate of Applied Science in Computer Aided Design & Manufacturing Technology
Kaine Burks, Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology
Brooke Burton, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant
Tara Bush, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology
Austin Butler, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
Jacob Calvert, Bachelor of Science in Multiage Intervention Specialist K-13
Ethan Campbell, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education
Alexander Candow, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Drew Cantrell, Associate of Arts in General Studies
Shyla Carlin, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy
Jessica Carnes, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education
Leanna Carr, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Claire Carruthers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Michael Carter, Bachelor of Arts in History
Alexander Chan, Bachelor of Science in Geology
Joseph Chapman, Bachelor of Individualized Studies
Alexis Chapman, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant
Gary Charton, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Cameron Chattin, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts Graphic Design
Blake Clagg, Bachelor of Arts in History
Elizabeth Clark, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Austin Clark, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management
Bobbie Clark, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy
Brandie Clendenen, Associate of Arts in General Studies
Merrick Clinger, Bachelor of Health Science
Emilee Cochran, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Emily Colegrove, Bachelor of Science in Middle Childhood Language Arts & Science Education
Damion Coleman, Bachelor of Science in Sport Management
Gabrielle Collis, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education
Dylan Colvin, Bachelor of Science in Management
Tyler Comford, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
Gabi Cooper, Bachelor of Science in Middle Childhood Language Arts & Math Education
Bryce Coreno, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Social Studies AYA Education
Collin Coriell, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences
Kayleigh Coriell, Bachelor of Science in Multiage Intervention Specialist K-14
Abigail Covault, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy
Darian Crabtree, Certificate of Behavioral Health Paraprofessional
Darian Crabtree, Bachelor of Health Science
Nicholas Crabtree, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Zane Crabtree, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Elijah Craft, Bachelor of Science in Multiage Intervention Specialist K-15
Samuel Crevier, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology
Kacie Crider, Bachelor of Health Science
Nickolas Culbertson, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant
Sarah Cunningham, Certificate of Deaf Studies
Sarah Cunningham, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Language Arts 7-12 Education
Lacey Curtis, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant
Cameron Dalton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Allison Daniels, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education
Shayna Daulton, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
Abigail Davis, Bachelor of Health Science
Dylan Davis, Associate of Applied Science in Information Technology
Kevin de Lange, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management
Kayla DeAtley, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education
Laura DeBer, Master of Mathematics
Ricky Deeble, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
Ethan Degen, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Fabian DeHart, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
Malea Delawder, Bachelor of Science in Marketing
Jacques Demezier, Master of Mathematics
Abraham Deng, Bachelor of Science in Management
Christopher Desotelle, Bachelor of Science in Information Security
Mikailey Dietrick, Bachelor of Health Science
Mikailey Dietrick, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
Harley Dixon, Bachelor of Science in Sport Management
Olivia Doll, Bachelor of Social Science
Taryn Donini, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kerstyn Donini, Bachelor of Science in Marketing
Avery Donini, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology
Destiny Dotson, Associate of Applied Business in Business Management Technology
Destiny Dotson, Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration
Mariea Douglas, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Molly Downey, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education
Brian Drake, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management
Quinn Dugan, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Michael Durham, Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology
Justin Eastham, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy
Ethan Edelen, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Jenna Edwards, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences
Sydney Edwards, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences
James Edwards, Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Kambrayia Elzy, Bachelor of Individualized Studies
Patrick Endsley, Bachelor of Arts in History
Sydney Enoch, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
Dylan Enyart, Bachelor of Science in Management
Madison Essman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Zachary Farrar, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Raegan Faulkner, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy
Gracie Ferrar, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
Franklin Ferrell, Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science
Heather Fields, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Darian Fiesler, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
Madelyn Flannigan, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Cheyenne Fout, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Timothy Fowler, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Spencer Fraley, Associate of Applied Science in Computer Aided Design & Manufacturing Technology
Spencer Fraley, Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology
Eric Frantz, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology
Daniel Frederick, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Brandon Freeman, Master of Mathematics
Cassidy Freeman, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Allyson Freeman, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Chloe Fultz, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Social Studies AYA Education
Christopher Gallagher, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineeering Technology
Christopher Garrett, Associate of Applied Science in Computer Aided Design & Manufacturing Technology
Christopher Garrett, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology
Autumn Gesler, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Kaleb Gillum, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences
Mirranda Glasgow, Master of Mathematics
Jacob Gleason, Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Mason Goode, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts Multiage K-12 Education
Garrett Goodwin, Bachelor of Science in Management
Garrett Goodwin, Bachelor of Science in Marketing
Trevor Gorecki Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts Graphic Design
Elizabeth Gragg, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Heath Greathouse, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
Laura Greenawalt, Bachelor of Health Science
Alex Greene, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
Zachary Griffis, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Arts
Ian Grimm, Bachelor of Science in Information Security
Paul Haas, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Brayden Hall, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Social Studies AYA Education
Natalee Hall, Bachelor of Health Science
Ty Hall, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management
Natalee Hall, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
Gabrielle Hall, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education
Noah Hall, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Deanna Hall, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Chase Hamilton, Bachelor of Health Science
Brandie Hamilton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Dylan Hamm, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Dylan Hamm, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Zachary Hammond, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering Technology
Preston Harbolt, Associate of Applied Business in Business Management Technology
Preston Harbolt, Bachelor of Science in Management
Brooklyn Harmon, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
Mikayla Harmon, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Cian Harney, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Math AYA 7-12 Education
Cian Harney, Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Sciences
Savannah Harris, Bachelor of Health Science
Tyler Harris, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant
Daries Harris, Bachelor of Social Science
Joseph Hartman, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy
Brody Hazelbaker, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology
Jennifer Healey, Master of Mathematics
Leonie Heck, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
Staley Heiby, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Math AYA 7-12 Education
Staley Heiby, Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Sciences
Megan Heinecke, Bachelor of Science in Educational Studies
Peter Hernandez, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Taylor Hesler, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
Taylen Hickman, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
McKenna Hill, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
Jennifer Himes, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant
Kaitlynn Hintz, Bachelor of Social Science
Haley Hixson, Bachelor of Health Science
Kelli Hoffman, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education
Ethan Hoffman, Master of Mathematics
Josie Hopkins, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Amanda Hopun, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Arts
Madison Howard, Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Amber Howell, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Faith Huck, Bachelor of Health Science
Kierstyn Hull, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Madison Humble, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry – Pre-Pharmacy
Makala Hunt, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Kailey Hurley, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
Makhi Jackson, Bachelor of Health Science
Joseph James, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Olivia Janosy, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Riley Janson, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Eleanor Jarvis, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology
Sydnie Jenkins, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences
Matthew Jenkins, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
Jesse Jimison, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Megan Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education
Olivia Johnson, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Jesse Johnson, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Anastasia Johnston, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
Nathaniel Jones, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant
Matthew Jones, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant
Isabella Joseph, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education
Madison Justice, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Nicholas Kaiser, Bachelor of Individualized Studies
Abigail Kallner, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education
Lauren Kamer, Bachelor of Health Science
Jeremy Karthan, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology
Kimberly Kegley, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology
Deborah Kemp, Certificate of Education Intervener
McKenzie Kennedy, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education
Summer Kershner, Bachelor of Health Science
Sean Kidd, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Samuel King, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Social Studies AYA Education
Zachary Kirk, Bachelor of Science in Management
Christopher Kitchen, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology
Julia Kittner, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Kinzi Kitts, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education
Tiffany Kiwabonga, Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Michael Knipp, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology
Timothy Knittel, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology
Hailey Knox, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences
Kayla Koch, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Ethan Kramer, Associate of Applied Science in Information Technology
Story Kremin, Bachelor of Individualized Studies
Katherine Kremin, Bachelor of Science in Management
Jacob Kroll, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Jonah Lawson, Associate of Applied Business in Business Management Technology
Charlee Lawson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Elena Lawson, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant
Alexandria Layne, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant
Cassidy LeBrun, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Faith Leonard, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Brice Leveck, Bachelor of Science in Management
Cicada Lewis, Bachelor of Health Science
William Lewis, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering Technology
Cicada Lewis, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Andrea Little, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
Aariah Long, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ethan Lowe, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering Technology
Laura Luthy, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences
Jacob Lynn, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Kyle Mace, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts Graphic Design
Bobbi Madden, Bachelor of Individualized Studies
Michael Malone, Bachelor of Science in Marketing
Kelsey Malone, Bachelor of Science in Middle Childhood Language Arts & Math Education
Marissa Markins, Bachelor of Health Science
Hannah Marshall, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Alexandria Marshall, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education
Braden Martin, Bachelor of Science in Management
Khaleel Martin, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Kathryn Matson, Bachelor of Science in Middle Childhood Science & Social Studies Education
Madison Maynard, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
Colleen McClay, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Kaylea McCleese, Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration
Breana McDonald, Associate of Applied Business in Business Management Technology
Matthew McDonald, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
Wyatt McGraw, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology
Elizabeth Mcknight, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Samantha McLaughlin, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Language Arts 7-12 Education
Wilma McNeal, Bachelor of Health Science
Morgan McQueen, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts Graphic Design
Gavin Meadows, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences
Twila Meehan, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
Jamie Mehaffey, Bachelor of Health Science
Hannah Melugin, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
Sofiia Mikhailichenko, Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science
Burke Miller, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Ethan Miller, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology
Caleb Mills, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering Technology
Caleb Mills, Associate of Science in Natural Science
Gabriel Monrraga, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy
Karli Montgomery, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Braeden Moore, Associate of Applied Business in Business Management Technology
Braeden Moore, Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Isabella Moore, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
Emily Morris, Bachelor of Science in Marketing
Amanda Morris, Bachelor of Science in Educational Studies
Erin Morrison, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology
Rylee Morrow, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Benjamin Moushey, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Deborah Mullins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Gwendolyn Murphy, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
William Murphy, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology
Breanna Murphy, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
Christina Myers, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education
Alera Nelson-Elias, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Clay Newsome, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Brandon Nibert, Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Shelby Nibert, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
Jeffrey Noble, Bachelor of Science in Multiage Intervention Specialist K-16
Jessica Norman, Bachelor of Science in Biology
David Norrod, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Chidinma Nosiri, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jenna Nottle, Master of Mathematics
Clayton Novak, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Hannah Oliver, Bachelor of Health Science
Hannah Oliver, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Dominic Orlett, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology
Cal Owens, Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology
Ethan Parrett, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management
James Parsons, Bachelor of Health Science
Seth Patrick, Bachelor of Arts in History
Josie Patrick, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Katelyn Pauley, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Language Arts 7-12 Education
Cloe Peek, Bachelor of Arts in English & Humanities – General
Kenzie Pennington, Bachelor of Health Science
Matthew Peoples, Bachelor of Social Science
Destiny Perkins, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Derek Peterson, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Jared Phillips, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering Technology
Tyler Phillips, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology
Alexandria Poe, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
Sydney Porter, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education
Alyssa Porter, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Samantha Posey, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Bailey Powell, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Julie Price, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Binchun Provaznik, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Katarina Quigg, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Arts
Bethany Raby, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Kevin Ralph, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Kayla Ramey, Bachelor of Health Science
Kayla Ramey, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy
Lorenzo Rashid, Master of Mathematics
Carter Redman, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
Patrick Redoutey, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Reece Reed, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Ethan Reeds, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Jenna Reffitt, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Arts
Kyle Reising, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Holden Reutener, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineeering Technology
Holden Reutener, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Paige Rickey, Associate of Applied Business in Business Management Technology
Paige Rickey, Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration
Hannah Ridenour, Bachelor of Health Science
Leslie Riehl, Bachelor of Health Science
Terry Riggle, Master of Mathematics
Makenna Riley, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Emilee Riley, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology
Sidney Rister, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology
Sidney Rister, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Jennifer Rittenhouse, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Sarah Roach, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
Tracy Roberts, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant
Phillip Robinson, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts Graphic Design
Allison Romito, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy
Gavin Rose, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
Madison Rowe, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
Megan Roy, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Arts
Jill Ruby, Certificate of Mathematics
Sarah Salyers, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Justin Salyers, Associate of Applied Science in Computer Aided Design & Manufacturing Technology
Justin Salyers, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology
Maddison Salyers, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology
Rachel Sands, Bachelor of Arts in English & Humanities – General
Megan Saxby, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education
Deborah Scherer, Bachelor of Health Science
Brittany Schiano, Certificate of Mathematics
Nolan Schreck, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant
Mark Schueler, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Rebecca Schulz, Master of Mathematics
Hunter Schwamberger, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Elizabeth Scott, Bachelor of Health Science
Zachary Scott, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Elizabeth Senters, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
Hannah Setty, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Brooke Shahade, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Benjamine Shinkle, Bachelor of Science in Management
Benjamine Shinkle, Bachelor of Science in Marketing
Wylie Shipley, Bachelor of Science in Marketing
Christian Simmons, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology
Abbegale Simmons, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy
Kylie Sims, Bachelor of Science in Middle Childhood Language Arts & Math Education
Ethan Sines, Associate of Arts in General Studies
Samuel Sisler, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology
Emily Sissel, Bachelor of Health Science
Aubrey Sizemore, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Madison Slusher, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Ethan Slusher, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Blake Smalley, Bachelor of Science in Geology
Blake Smalley, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Science 7-12 Education
Michael Smallwood, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Carson Smith, Bachelor of Health Science
Logan Smith, Bachelor of Health Science
Kaitlin Smith, Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Tracy Smith, Certificate of Education Intervener
Bethany Smith, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Language Arts 7-12 Education
Landen Smith, Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology
Logan Smith, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
Riley Snoke, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Jaymee Sommer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kirbi Sommers, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education
Recie Spangler, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry – Industrial
Lindzay Speakman, Bachelor of Arts in English & Humanities – General
Addison Speed, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Savanna Spence, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education
Qui-Ana Spence, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
Cameron Spencer, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Leigh Spencer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Macey Sprague, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Spencer Spruch, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Abigail Stacy, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education
Katlyn Stephenson, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education
Stefanie Stewart, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
Jordyn Swords, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy
Hanna Tackett, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences
Ashley Tackett, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education
Jerrod Tackett, Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology
Josie Tackett, Bachelor of Social Science
Nathan Taylor, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry – Industrial
Tristam Taylor, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Hannah Thacker, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences
Haylee Thomas, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Caitlyn Thomas, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Arts
Sydney Throckmorton, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education
Elizabeth Tietz, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences
Elizabeth Tietz, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology
Andrea Timberlake, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Math AYA 7-12 Education
Andrea Timberlake, Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Sciences
Stacy Tinney, Associate of Arts in General Studies
Joshua Tipton, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
Joao_Victor Toledo De Oliveira, Bachelor of Science in Management
Dena Toller, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Kade Tomlinson, Bachelor of Science in Marketing
Kristi Tong, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Victoria Tran, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences
Alexis Trisch, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Alexis Trisch, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Arianna Trout, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology
Ashley Turley, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Ethan Twinam, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry – Industrial
Alandra Valandingham, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant
Bradyn VanHoose, Bachelor of Science in Information Security
Shaelyn Vassar, Bachelor of Science in Marketing
Chloi Vaughn, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology
Bryson VonBergen, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development
Christina Wagoner, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology
Michele Walcott, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
Julia Wallace, Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Ramiah Wallace, Bachelor of Science in Marketing
Hannah Walls, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Jacob Ward, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
Miranda Webb, Bachelor of Health Science
Darren Tyler Webb, Bachelor of Science in Marketing
Tyler Webb, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
Miranda Webb, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
Brenna Welsh, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
Penny Wheeler, Certificate of Education Intervener
Amber Whenham, Bachelor of Science in Sport Management
Jerrica Whitaker, Bachelor of Science in Information Security
Haley Whitt, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Social Studies AYA Education
Natalie Wiegers, Bachelor of Science in Marketing
Brittany Wiley, Bachelor of Health Science
Raeann Wilkes, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene
Brent Wilkinson, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant
Larissa Williams, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
Desarae Willis, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Blake Windt, Associate of Applied Business in Business Management Technology
Blake Windt, Associate of Arts in General Studies
Mari-Lee Winfield, Bachelor of Health Science
Anthony Wolford, Bachelor of Science in Marketing
Carter Woneymaker, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology
Brenna Woodard, Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration
Bailey Woodworth, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Arts
Joseph Wright, Bachelor of Science in Marketing