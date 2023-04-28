Shawnee State University Spring graduates

By

Issac Abergut, Bachelor of Individualized Studies

Lindsey Adams, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Jessica Adams, Bachelor of Health Science

Jessica Adams, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

Justin Adams, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant

Joshua Adkins, Bachelor of Health Science

Gary Adkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Victor Aguilera, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant

Trey Albert, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology

Cameryn Alexander, Bachelor of Science in Multiage Intervention Specialist K-12

Jacob Alley, Bachelor of Science in Middle Childhood Math & Social Studies Education

Emily Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry – Industrial

Bobby Anderson, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant

Kylie Angel, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Maria Arbogast, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Michael Arnett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Cedric Arthur, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy

Ryan Ashley, Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology

Hayley Ayers, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Rebekah Badgett, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Abigail Baer, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education

Slater Bakenhaster, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry – Industrial

Slater Bakenhaster, Bachelor of Arts in History

Faith Ball, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Austin Barta, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Math AYA 7-12 Education

Kolton Bauer, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences

Manning Baumgardner, Bachelor of Individualized Studies

Hannah Beck, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

Xavier Benitez, Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Sciences

Brandon Benzing, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Rebecca Bergert, Bachelor of Health Science

Nadele Bertus, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Jacob Beyer, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Jacob Beyer, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry

Ethan Bickford, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Holly Billups, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Ashley Blankenship, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Frances Bloomfield, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alicia Bobst, Bachelor of Individualized Studies

Jenna Bobst, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Eleanor Boggs, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Ashley Boggs, Bachelor of Health Science

Gracie Boland, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology

Kristin Born, Master of Mathematics

Kelsey Boulay, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

Jacob Bowe, Associate of Applied Business in Business Management Technology

Jacob Bowe, Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Joshua Brabson, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Christopher Bradford, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Delorean Bradley, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Braden Bradley, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences

Baleigh Bradley, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant

Kendra Brooks, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Clorissa Brown, Bachelor of Health Science

Skyler Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Emily Browning, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology

Bradley Brumley, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology

Faith Bryan, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Jessica Buran, Master of Mathematics

Tiffany Burkitt, Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology

Kaine Burks, Associate of Applied Science in Computer Aided Design & Manufacturing Technology

Kaine Burks, Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology

Brooke Burton, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant

Tara Bush, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology

Austin Butler, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

Jacob Calvert, Bachelor of Science in Multiage Intervention Specialist K-13

Ethan Campbell, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education

Alexander Candow, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Drew Cantrell, Associate of Arts in General Studies

Shyla Carlin, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy

Jessica Carnes, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education

Leanna Carr, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Claire Carruthers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Michael Carter, Bachelor of Arts in History

Alexander Chan, Bachelor of Science in Geology

Joseph Chapman, Bachelor of Individualized Studies

Alexis Chapman, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant

Gary Charton, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Cameron Chattin, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts Graphic Design

Blake Clagg, Bachelor of Arts in History

Elizabeth Clark, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Austin Clark, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management

Bobbie Clark, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy

Brandie Clendenen, Associate of Arts in General Studies

Merrick Clinger, Bachelor of Health Science

Emilee Cochran, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Emily Colegrove, Bachelor of Science in Middle Childhood Language Arts & Science Education

Damion Coleman, Bachelor of Science in Sport Management

Gabrielle Collis, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education

Dylan Colvin, Bachelor of Science in Management

Tyler Comford, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology

Gabi Cooper, Bachelor of Science in Middle Childhood Language Arts & Math Education

Bryce Coreno, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Social Studies AYA Education

Collin Coriell, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences

Kayleigh Coriell, Bachelor of Science in Multiage Intervention Specialist K-14

Abigail Covault, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy

Darian Crabtree, Certificate of Behavioral Health Paraprofessional

Darian Crabtree, Bachelor of Health Science

Nicholas Crabtree, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Zane Crabtree, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Elijah Craft, Bachelor of Science in Multiage Intervention Specialist K-15

Samuel Crevier, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology

Kacie Crider, Bachelor of Health Science

Nickolas Culbertson, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant

Sarah Cunningham, Certificate of Deaf Studies

Sarah Cunningham, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Language Arts 7-12 Education

Lacey Curtis, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant

Cameron Dalton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Allison Daniels, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education

Shayna Daulton, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

Abigail Davis, Bachelor of Health Science

Dylan Davis, Associate of Applied Science in Information Technology

Kevin de Lange, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management

Kayla DeAtley, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education

Laura DeBer, Master of Mathematics

Ricky Deeble, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

Ethan Degen, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Fabian DeHart, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology

Malea Delawder, Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Jacques Demezier, Master of Mathematics

Abraham Deng, Bachelor of Science in Management

Christopher Desotelle, Bachelor of Science in Information Security

Mikailey Dietrick, Bachelor of Health Science

Mikailey Dietrick, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

Harley Dixon, Bachelor of Science in Sport Management

Olivia Doll, Bachelor of Social Science

Taryn Donini, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kerstyn Donini, Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Avery Donini, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology

Destiny Dotson, Associate of Applied Business in Business Management Technology

Destiny Dotson, Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration

Mariea Douglas, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Molly Downey, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education

Brian Drake, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management

Quinn Dugan, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Michael Durham, Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology

Justin Eastham, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy

Ethan Edelen, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Jenna Edwards, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences

Sydney Edwards, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences

James Edwards, Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Kambrayia Elzy, Bachelor of Individualized Studies

Patrick Endsley, Bachelor of Arts in History

Sydney Enoch, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

Dylan Enyart, Bachelor of Science in Management

Madison Essman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Zachary Farrar, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Raegan Faulkner, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy

Gracie Ferrar, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology

Franklin Ferrell, Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science

Heather Fields, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Darian Fiesler, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology

Madelyn Flannigan, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Cheyenne Fout, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Timothy Fowler, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Spencer Fraley, Associate of Applied Science in Computer Aided Design & Manufacturing Technology

Spencer Fraley, Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology

Eric Frantz, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology

Daniel Frederick, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Brandon Freeman, Master of Mathematics

Cassidy Freeman, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Allyson Freeman, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Chloe Fultz, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Social Studies AYA Education

Christopher Gallagher, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineeering Technology

Christopher Garrett, Associate of Applied Science in Computer Aided Design & Manufacturing Technology

Christopher Garrett, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology

Autumn Gesler, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Kaleb Gillum, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences

Mirranda Glasgow, Master of Mathematics

Jacob Gleason, Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Mason Goode, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts Multiage K-12 Education

Garrett Goodwin, Bachelor of Science in Management

Garrett Goodwin, Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Trevor Gorecki Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts Graphic Design

Elizabeth Gragg, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Heath Greathouse, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology

Laura Greenawalt, Bachelor of Health Science

Alex Greene, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

Zachary Griffis, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Arts

Ian Grimm, Bachelor of Science in Information Security

Paul Haas, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Brayden Hall, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Social Studies AYA Education

Natalee Hall, Bachelor of Health Science

Ty Hall, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management

Natalee Hall, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

Gabrielle Hall, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education

Noah Hall, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Deanna Hall, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

Chase Hamilton, Bachelor of Health Science

Brandie Hamilton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Dylan Hamm, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Dylan Hamm, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Zachary Hammond, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering Technology

Preston Harbolt, Associate of Applied Business in Business Management Technology

Preston Harbolt, Bachelor of Science in Management

Brooklyn Harmon, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

Mikayla Harmon, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Cian Harney, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Math AYA 7-12 Education

Cian Harney, Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Sciences

Savannah Harris, Bachelor of Health Science

Tyler Harris, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant

Daries Harris, Bachelor of Social Science

Joseph Hartman, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy

Brody Hazelbaker, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology

Jennifer Healey, Master of Mathematics

Leonie Heck, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

Staley Heiby, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Math AYA 7-12 Education

Staley Heiby, Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Sciences

Megan Heinecke, Bachelor of Science in Educational Studies

Peter Hernandez, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Taylor Hesler, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

Taylen Hickman, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

McKenna Hill, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

Jennifer Himes, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant

Kaitlynn Hintz, Bachelor of Social Science

Haley Hixson, Bachelor of Health Science

Kelli Hoffman, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education

Ethan Hoffman, Master of Mathematics

Josie Hopkins, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Amanda Hopun, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Arts

Madison Howard, Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Amber Howell, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Faith Huck, Bachelor of Health Science

Kierstyn Hull, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Madison Humble, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry – Pre-Pharmacy

Makala Hunt, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Kailey Hurley, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

Makhi Jackson, Bachelor of Health Science

Joseph James, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Olivia Janosy, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Riley Janson, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Eleanor Jarvis, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology

Sydnie Jenkins, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences

Matthew Jenkins, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology

Jesse Jimison, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Megan Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education

Olivia Johnson, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Jesse Johnson, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

Anastasia Johnston, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

Nathaniel Jones, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant

Matthew Jones, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant

Isabella Joseph, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education

Madison Justice, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Nicholas Kaiser, Bachelor of Individualized Studies

Abigail Kallner, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education

Lauren Kamer, Bachelor of Health Science

Jeremy Karthan, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology

Kimberly Kegley, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology

Deborah Kemp, Certificate of Education Intervener

McKenzie Kennedy, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education

Summer Kershner, Bachelor of Health Science

Sean Kidd, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Samuel King, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Social Studies AYA Education

Zachary Kirk, Bachelor of Science in Management

Christopher Kitchen, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology

Julia Kittner, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Kinzi Kitts, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education

Tiffany Kiwabonga, Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Michael Knipp, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology

Timothy Knittel, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology

Hailey Knox, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences

Kayla Koch, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Ethan Kramer, Associate of Applied Science in Information Technology

Story Kremin, Bachelor of Individualized Studies

Katherine Kremin, Bachelor of Science in Management

Jacob Kroll, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Jonah Lawson, Associate of Applied Business in Business Management Technology

Charlee Lawson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Elena Lawson, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant

Alexandria Layne, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant

Cassidy LeBrun, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Faith Leonard, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Brice Leveck, Bachelor of Science in Management

Cicada Lewis, Bachelor of Health Science

William Lewis, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering Technology

Cicada Lewis, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Andrea Little, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

Aariah Long, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ethan Lowe, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering Technology

Laura Luthy, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences

Jacob Lynn, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Kyle Mace, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts Graphic Design

Bobbi Madden, Bachelor of Individualized Studies

Michael Malone, Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Kelsey Malone, Bachelor of Science in Middle Childhood Language Arts & Math Education

Marissa Markins, Bachelor of Health Science

Hannah Marshall, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Alexandria Marshall, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education

Braden Martin, Bachelor of Science in Management

Khaleel Martin, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Kathryn Matson, Bachelor of Science in Middle Childhood Science & Social Studies Education

Madison Maynard, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

Colleen McClay, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Kaylea McCleese, Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration

Breana McDonald, Associate of Applied Business in Business Management Technology

Matthew McDonald, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

Wyatt McGraw, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology

Elizabeth Mcknight, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Samantha McLaughlin, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Language Arts 7-12 Education

Wilma McNeal, Bachelor of Health Science

Morgan McQueen, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts Graphic Design

Gavin Meadows, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences

Twila Meehan, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

Jamie Mehaffey, Bachelor of Health Science

Hannah Melugin, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology

Sofiia Mikhailichenko, Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science

Burke Miller, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Ethan Miller, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology

Caleb Mills, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering Technology

Caleb Mills, Associate of Science in Natural Science

Gabriel Monrraga, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy

Karli Montgomery, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Braeden Moore, Associate of Applied Business in Business Management Technology

Braeden Moore, Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Isabella Moore, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry

Emily Morris, Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Amanda Morris, Bachelor of Science in Educational Studies

Erin Morrison, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology

Rylee Morrow, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Benjamin Moushey, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Deborah Mullins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Gwendolyn Murphy, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

William Murphy, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology

Breanna Murphy, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

Christina Myers, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education

Alera Nelson-Elias, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Clay Newsome, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Brandon Nibert, Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Shelby Nibert, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

Jeffrey Noble, Bachelor of Science in Multiage Intervention Specialist K-16

Jessica Norman, Bachelor of Science in Biology

David Norrod, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Chidinma Nosiri, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jenna Nottle, Master of Mathematics

Clayton Novak, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Hannah Oliver, Bachelor of Health Science

Hannah Oliver, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Dominic Orlett, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology

Cal Owens, Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology

Ethan Parrett, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management

James Parsons, Bachelor of Health Science

Seth Patrick, Bachelor of Arts in History

Josie Patrick, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Katelyn Pauley, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Language Arts 7-12 Education

Cloe Peek, Bachelor of Arts in English & Humanities – General

Kenzie Pennington, Bachelor of Health Science

Matthew Peoples, Bachelor of Social Science

Destiny Perkins, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Derek Peterson, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Jared Phillips, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering Technology

Tyler Phillips, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology

Alexandria Poe, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

Sydney Porter, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education

Alyssa Porter, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Samantha Posey, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Bailey Powell, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Julie Price, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Binchun Provaznik, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Katarina Quigg, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Arts

Bethany Raby, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Kevin Ralph, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Kayla Ramey, Bachelor of Health Science

Kayla Ramey, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy

Lorenzo Rashid, Master of Mathematics

Carter Redman, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

Patrick Redoutey, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Reece Reed, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Ethan Reeds, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Jenna Reffitt, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Arts

Kyle Reising, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Holden Reutener, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineeering Technology

Holden Reutener, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Paige Rickey, Associate of Applied Business in Business Management Technology

Paige Rickey, Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration

Hannah Ridenour, Bachelor of Health Science

Leslie Riehl, Bachelor of Health Science

Terry Riggle, Master of Mathematics

Makenna Riley, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Emilee Riley, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology

Sidney Rister, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology

Sidney Rister, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Jennifer Rittenhouse, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Sarah Roach, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

Tracy Roberts, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant

Phillip Robinson, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts Graphic Design

Allison Romito, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy

Gavin Rose, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry

Madison Rowe, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

Megan Roy, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Arts

Jill Ruby, Certificate of Mathematics

Sarah Salyers, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Justin Salyers, Associate of Applied Science in Computer Aided Design & Manufacturing Technology

Justin Salyers, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology

Maddison Salyers, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology

Rachel Sands, Bachelor of Arts in English & Humanities – General

Megan Saxby, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Special Education

Deborah Scherer, Bachelor of Health Science

Brittany Schiano, Certificate of Mathematics

Nolan Schreck, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant

Mark Schueler, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Rebecca Schulz, Master of Mathematics

Hunter Schwamberger, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Elizabeth Scott, Bachelor of Health Science

Zachary Scott, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Elizabeth Senters, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

Hannah Setty, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Brooke Shahade, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Benjamine Shinkle, Bachelor of Science in Management

Benjamine Shinkle, Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Wylie Shipley, Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Christian Simmons, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology

Abbegale Simmons, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy

Kylie Sims, Bachelor of Science in Middle Childhood Language Arts & Math Education

Ethan Sines, Associate of Arts in General Studies

Samuel Sisler, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering Technology

Emily Sissel, Bachelor of Health Science

Aubrey Sizemore, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Madison Slusher, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Ethan Slusher, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Blake Smalley, Bachelor of Science in Geology

Blake Smalley, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Science 7-12 Education

Michael Smallwood, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Carson Smith, Bachelor of Health Science

Logan Smith, Bachelor of Health Science

Kaitlin Smith, Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Tracy Smith, Certificate of Education Intervener

Bethany Smith, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Language Arts 7-12 Education

Landen Smith, Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology

Logan Smith, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology

Riley Snoke, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Jaymee Sommer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kirbi Sommers, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education

Recie Spangler, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry – Industrial

Lindzay Speakman, Bachelor of Arts in English & Humanities – General

Addison Speed, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Savanna Spence, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education

Qui-Ana Spence, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

Cameron Spencer, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Leigh Spencer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Macey Sprague, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Spencer Spruch, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Abigail Stacy, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education

Katlyn Stephenson, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education

Stefanie Stewart, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology

Jordyn Swords, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy

Hanna Tackett, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences

Ashley Tackett, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education

Jerrod Tackett, Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology

Josie Tackett, Bachelor of Social Science

Nathan Taylor, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry – Industrial

Tristam Taylor, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Hannah Thacker, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences

Haylee Thomas, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Caitlyn Thomas, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Arts

Sydney Throckmorton, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood PreK-3 Education

Elizabeth Tietz, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences

Elizabeth Tietz, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology

Andrea Timberlake, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Math AYA 7-12 Education

Andrea Timberlake, Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Sciences

Stacy Tinney, Associate of Arts in General Studies

Joshua Tipton, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology

Joao_Victor Toledo De Oliveira, Bachelor of Science in Management

Dena Toller, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Kade Tomlinson, Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Kristi Tong, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Victoria Tran, Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biomedical Sciences

Alexis Trisch, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Alexis Trisch, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Arianna Trout, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology

Ashley Turley, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Ethan Twinam, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry – Industrial

Alandra Valandingham, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant

Bradyn VanHoose, Bachelor of Science in Information Security

Shaelyn Vassar, Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Chloi Vaughn, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology

Bryson VonBergen, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Development

Christina Wagoner, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology

Michele Walcott, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

Julia Wallace, Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Ramiah Wallace, Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Hannah Walls, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant

Jacob Ward, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology

Miranda Webb, Bachelor of Health Science

Darren Tyler Webb, Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Tyler Webb, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

Miranda Webb, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology

Brenna Welsh, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

Penny Wheeler, Certificate of Education Intervener

Amber Whenham, Bachelor of Science in Sport Management

Jerrica Whitaker, Bachelor of Science in Information Security

Haley Whitt, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Social Studies AYA Education

Natalie Wiegers, Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Brittany Wiley, Bachelor of Health Science

Raeann Wilkes, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene

Brent Wilkinson, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant

Larissa Williams, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology

Desarae Willis, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Blake Windt, Associate of Applied Business in Business Management Technology

Blake Windt, Associate of Arts in General Studies

Mari-Lee Winfield, Bachelor of Health Science

Anthony Wolford, Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Carter Woneymaker, Bachelor of Science in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering Technology

Brenna Woodard, Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration

Bailey Woodworth, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Arts

Joseph Wright, Bachelor of Science in Marketing