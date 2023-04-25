Obituaries April 24-26 Portsmouth Daily Times

Due to a technical issue the Portsmouth Daily Times’ obituaries have not posted to our website page in the past couple of days. Please read below for obituaries and death notices we have received.

FREDA JOYCE ADAMS

BETHEL-Freda Joyce Adams, 90, of Bethel, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023 at the residence of her son.

She was born January 11, 1933 in Lucasville, the daughter of the late Hobert and Ruth Artis Arnold.

Freda was a homemaker, member of the Hamersville Garden Club, and a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church. She loved animals, reading, gardening, feeding and watching birds, and attending horse shows.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Adams, May 6, 1989; one daughter, Sue Ann Adams; one sister, Bea Bailey; and two brothers-in-law, Don Cato and Don Crabtree.

Freda is survived by her son, Gerald Brian (Angie) Adams of Bethel; one grandson, Garrett Adams; one brother, Dean (Judy) Arnold of Lucasville; and two sisters, Coleen Crabtree of Lucasville and Judy Cato of Van Wert, OH.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Dan Widdig officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery in Piketon. Friends may call from 12:30 till the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.

FRANK BARNETT

FRANKLIN FURNACE – Frank Barnett, 73, of Powellsville, went home to be with our Lord April 21, 2023, at home after a brief illness.

Frank was born September 4, 1949, on Disterdick Road, Franklin Furnace to Oran and Doll (Gullett) Barnett.

Frank loved attending Powellsville School where a lifetime of working with children in education and sports began. In his senior year, 1967, at Green High School he received honors as All County First team and Tri-County First team in basketball. He was elected most valuable player that year, placing second in the County in scoring.

Frank attended Marshall University where he received his Bachelor of Science in Education degree followed by a Masters of Education degree at Xavier University. He was employed as a History/Physical Education teacher at Green High School. He continued on to teach O.W.A. He coached High School sports both basketball and football. He was so proud to be elected to the Green High School Alumni Hall of fame. He was honored to finish as Green’s Superintendent. Go Bobcats!

Frank most enjoyed working in his garden growing fruits and vegetables and sharing the bounty with friends, family and neighbors. Some of his favorite sayings while visiting family would be, “what are you doing?”, “I’ll help set this aside,” and “that little job.”

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Janet Darby, Lyda Scarberry, and his brother, J.B. Barnett.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Linda (Otworth) Barnett, whom he married August 21, 1976; their son, Jeb Barnett, brother, Rick (Pam) Barnett, sisters, Faye (Roy) Jenkins, Barbara (Don) Phipps, Deloris (Dave) Howard, and brother-in-law, Jack Scarberry.

Visitation will be at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home, Wheelersburg, Thursday, April 27th, 5-8 and funeral Friday, April 28th 11 A.M., at his wife’s church, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Wheelersburg with burial at Memorial Burial Park, Wheelersburg. A mercy meal at St. Peters Church will follow the burial.

BARRY MARTIN SPARKS

BELLEVUE-Barry Martin Sparks, age 71 of Bellevue passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Bucyrus Hospital. Barry was born on October 28, 1951, in Portsmouth, to the late Garland M. and Nettie M. (Davis) Sparks. He married Judy (Slark) on August 25, 1989, and she survives in Bellevue. Barry graduated from Clay High School, Class of 1969. Barry had worked for Norfolk and Southern Railroad as a conductor until his retirement. Barry liked fishing, arrowhead hunting and golfing. He was a member of Eagles Arie #490 of Bellevue. In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by his son Jason Sparks of Upper Arlington, his stepchildren; Bryan Slark of Charleston, SC., Tom Slark of Nashville TN., Michelle (Keith) Lohr of Groveport and Carlos Slark of Nashville TN., five grandchildren, Brianna, Corey, Isaac, Alyssa and Aly, his siblings Brian Sparks of Rosemount and Vicky Markos of Columbus. Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, 1:00 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus. Rev. P.K. Fowler officiating. www.evansfuneralhome.net

WILLIAM FREDRICK HALE

MCDERMOTT – William Fredrick Hale, 72 of McDermott passed away suddenly April 21st at SOMC. He has returned to his heavenly home where family members were waiting for him.

He was the son of the late Joseph E. Hale and mother, Helen R. who survives him. He was a 1968 graduate of Northwest High School and a 1972 graduate of Greenville University, a private Methodist college in Illinois, where he was a soccer standout. He brought that college soccer experience back to Portsmouth where he introduced the sport at the YMCA and started the first youth soccer program and later at the high school level at Minford High School.

Bill was a loving and caring father, son, and brother. He had an infectious smile and always saw the bright side of every situation. He brightened every room he walked into. He was a member of the Lucasville Masonic Lodge and other Masonic bodies. He was a longtime educator and loved the classroom and his students. He had a great passion for coaching and during his career coached soccer, track and field, cross country, and basketball at Minford, Valley, South Webster, Boyd County, and Shawnee State University.

Bill is survived by his loving fiancé Jan Browning who made his last years extremely happy, his two sons Eric Wilson Hale and Nicholas Hale Broughton (Tracie) and 4 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Joseph Lee Hale (Flowie) and sister Patricia Moore (Larry), college roommates and brothers for life Gene Smout and Dewey Goode and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Bill will be missed by his many friends and poker gang.

Friends may call Tuesday, April 25th from 5-8 pm at McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Masonic Services at 8:15 pm. Funeral services will be held at noon, Wednesday, April 26th at McKinley Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott with Rev. Larry Moore (brother-in-law) officiating.

Memorial Contributions can be made in his honor to the Lucasville Masonic Lodge.

COLUMBUS-Ollie “Jim” Rudd, 57, of Columbus, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023 . Arrangements are in the care of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway. www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com

WEST PORTSMOUTH-Timothy Joe Woods, 63 of West Portsmouth, died Sunday, April 23, 2023 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus. Please visit www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.

WHEELERSBURG-Bryant Scott Harper, 59, of Wheelersburg, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, April 21, 2023. Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.

WEST PORTSMOUTH-Margaret “Peggy” Buckley, 90 of West Portsmouth, died Saturday. April 22, 2023 at her home. Please visit www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.