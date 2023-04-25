Late runs push Valley past Northwest

McDERMOTT — A three-run seventh inning helped catapult the Valley Lady Indians to a 9-8 comeback victory over Northwest in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

A two-run home run by freshman Annika Carpenter with no outs in the seventh tied the game at 8-8 before an RBI fielder’s choice by freshman Emilie Barr scored junior Karsyn Davis for the go-ahead tally.

Freshman Ryleigh Weeks, junior Emilie Johnson, junior Addy Conaway, Davis, and sophomore Braxtyn Holbrook each had two hits for the Lady Indians in the win.

Johnson drove in a team-high three runs and earned the win in the circle, allowing eight hits, six earned runs, and striking out nine in the complete game effort.

Northwest saw eight different batters reach via hit, including junior Lauren Redoutey whose inside the park home run in the bottom of the sixth while the bases were loaded put the Lady Mohawks ahead 8-6.

***

BOX SCORE

Valley 041 100 3 — 9 12 3

Northwest 200 114 0 — 8 8 3

W: Emilie Johnson (V) 7IP, 8H, 6ER, 7BB, 9K; L: Lauren Redoutey (N) 4.2 IP, 4H, 3ER, 1BB, 4K