Titans score late to edge Green, 1-0

PORTSMOUTH — A true pitcher’s duel took place along Sunrise Avenue in Portsmouth on Monday.

With a complete game shutout from freshman Luke Cassidy on the mound and a go-ahead RBI single from senior Reagan Lester, it was the Notre Dame Titans who earned a 1-0 victory over Green in a battle atop the Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

Cassidy allowed just three hits, issued one walk, and struck out 13 Green batters on 102 pitches across his seven innings of work.

Green threatened with runners at first and third in the top of the fourth inning, but an inning-ending fielder’s choice preserved Notre Dame’s scoreless defensive start.

A one-out walk in the sixth by Luke Cassidy gave the Titans the base runner they’d need to take the game’s first lead.

Cassidy stole second and later scored from there when Lester delivered the go-ahead single with two outs to left field.

In the seventh leading by a run, Cassidy struck out the side to preserve the Titans victory.

With the win, Notre Dame improves to 9-3 overall (7-0 SOC I), while Green falls to 8-7 (8-2 SOC II).

***

BOX SCORE

Green 000 000 0 — 0 3 1

Notre Dame 000 001 X — 1 4 1

W: Luke Cassidy (ND) 7IP, 3H, 0ER, 1BB, 13K; L: Nathaniel Brannigan (G) 6IP, 4H, 1ER, 2BB, 2K

Green hitting

Jon Knapp 1-3

Quincy Merrill 1-3

Brennan Rennison 1-2, BB

Notre Dame hitting

Dylan Seison 2-3

Luke Cassidy 1-2, BB, R

Alex Cassidy 0-2, BB

Reagan Lester 1-2, RBI

Notre Dame senior Reagan Lester delivered an RBI single with two outs in the sixth inning to score freshman Luke Cassidy, giving the Titans a 1-0 victory over Green in SOC I play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times