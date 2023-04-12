Shawnee State University to host Festival of Faculty Achievement

PORTSMOUTH- Shawnee State University’s Teaching & Learning Center will host its annual Festival of Faculty Achievement throughout Apr. 12-14 on campus. Celebrating research and creative accomplishments, Festival of Faculty Achievement allows SSU faculty to share their latest research endeavors and academic interests with the campus and surrounding community.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Lavanya Vemsani. A Professor of Indian History and Religions in the Department of Social Sciences at SSU, Dr. Vemsani holds two doctorates in the subjects of Religious Studies and History. She received the 2020-2021 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award in history and her published works include “Modern Hinduism in Text and Context”, “Krishna in History, Thought, and Culture: Encyclopedia of the Hindu Lord of Many Names”, and “Hindu and Jain Mythology of Balarama”. Her presentation will kick-off the Festival of Faculty Achievement at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 12 in the Flohr Lecture Hall of the Clark Memorial Library.

Festival of Faculty Achievement 2023 Schedule:

Wednesday, Apr. 12

12 p.m.

Keynote: Dr. Lavanya Vemsani

Clark Memorial Library, Flohr Lecture Hall

2 p.m.

“Caffeine, Deadlines, and Laughter: Management of a Collaborative, Large-Scale Writing Project”

Drs. Christine Raber and Marc Scott

Clark Memorial Library, Flohr Lecture Hall

3 p.m.

“Adjunct Use Trends in Social Science Department”

Dr. Darrell Rudmann

Clark Memorial Library, Room 244

4 p.m.

“Evolutionary Social Theory and Political Economy: Philosophy and Applications”

Dr. Chip Poirot

Clark Memorial Library, Room 244

5 p.m.

“What is creativity and can I encourage it in the classroom?”

Dr. Darrell Rudmann

Clark Memorial Library, Room 244

Thursday, Apr. 13

2 p.m.

“Fashioning the Phallus in Sabine Bernardi’s Film ‘Romeos’”

Dr. Thomas Pointek

Clark Memorial Library, Room 244

6 p.m.

“Historical Population Growth & Decline in Greater Portsmouth, Ohio: A Geologic Perspective”

Dr. Kurt Shoemaker

Clark Memorial Library, Flohr Lecture Hall

Friday, Apr. 14

1 p.m.

“A Study of Student Information Systems at Universities”

Dr. Jennifer Scott

Clark Memorial Library, Room 244

The 2023 Festival of Faculty Achievement is open to the campus and public community to attend.

To learn more about the Teaching & Learning Center at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/teaching-learning-center.