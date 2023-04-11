PHS prevails over Blue Devils

PORTSMOUTH — Behind an early start and late insurance, the Portsmouth Trojans earned a 7-4 victory over Gallia Academy in Ohio Valley Conference play on Friday at Hatcher Field.

The Trojans (5-0) got on the board in their first trip to bat in the first inning, as senior Tyler Duncan scored thanks to an RBI single by junior Zach Roth.

It took Portsmouth three more trips to the plate to add onto their lead, but when they came to bat in the fourth, they added four runs with RBI singles by Nathaniel Berry, Duncan, and Reade Pendleton to take a 5-0 lead.

A one-out, two RBI single to left field by Berry put the Trojans in front 3-0.

Duncan finished the day a perfect three-of-three at the plate with a walk drawn, while scoring a team-best two runs.

Pendleton, Roth, Amari Harmon, Vinnie Lonardo, and Jacob Roth each reached base with at-least one hit in Friday’s three-run victory.

“Nathaniel Berry with a huge two RBI single on an 0-2 count. Reade’s our three hole hitter, he’s also like lighting in a bottle so he was able to get a couple of suicide bunts dow,” Portsmouth coach Aaron Duncan said, after the game. “Big caught stealing throws from him where they got a couple of guys on base early in the inning. Thought Tyler (Duncan) had a good day at the play with three hits and scoring a couple of runs.”

Lonardo started off the Trojans’ win over the Blue Devils with four scoreless innings.

By the time he was relieved by freshman Jacob Roth, Lonardo’s stat line was finalized with seven hits and four earned runs allowed, issuing three walks and punching out six GA batters.

Jacob Roth allowed just one hit in two-thirds innings pitched in relief of the starter Lonardo.

“Vinnie was on his game, made them work at the plate,” Duncan said, of his starters’s effort. “Credit to Gallia they scored some runs as the game went on, they didn’t quit and battled back. We’ve had to ride Vinnie a little bit, he’s earned about a week off before we’ll let him throw again — let him rest us. Got to see a young kid in Jacob Roth came in finished it off on the mound for us.”

Portsmouth suffered their first loss of the season on Monday, falling to 8-1 in a defeat at the hands of Ironton at Mike Burcham. The Trojans will travel to Coal Grove on Wednesday to face the Hornets in OVC play.

***

BOX SCORE

Gallia Academy 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 1 — 4 8 3

Portsmouth 1 0 0 4 0 2 X — 7 10 1

W: Vinnie Lonardo (P) 6.2IP, 7H, 4ER, 3BB, 6K; L: MasonSmith (GA) 5IP, 9H, 3ER, 3BB, 3K

Portsmouth senior pitcher Vinnie Lonardo (9) allowed seven hits and four earned runs across six and one-third inning during the Trojans 7-4 win over Gallia Academy at Hatcher Field. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth senior Tyler Duncan (7) went three-for-three with a walk, an RBI, and two runs scored during the Trojans 7-4 win over Gallia Academy at Hatcher Field. Jacob Smith | Daily Times