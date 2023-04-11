In the kitchen with Sharon this week I made the best key lime pie I ever tasted. I saw where my friend Patricia Nicholes shared her recipe and I thought, yes, this is for me. Off to the store I went to get a few ingredients I didn’t have.

I came home and made my graham cracker crust and prepared my pie. It said to put it in the refrigerator but I put it in the freezer first for a few hours and took it out and put in the refrigerator. I had to take pictures and share it as it is so good. I didn’t want to share, but I did. LOL! You won’t be disappointed.

I am gong to make it again for Easter. Did I tell you how good it is? LOL!

Please send me your favorite recipe, and a story to go with it if you have one, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to [email protected] or call e at 937-393-3456

Happy Easter!

FLUFFY KEY LIME PIE

Ingredients

1/4 cup of boiling water

1 package (0.3 ounce) lime gelatin

2 cartons (6 ounces each) key line yogurt

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed. I added two cartons but I like mine creamy.

1 graham cracker crust (6 ounces)

Directions

Stir the gelatin for two minutes to completely dissolve and then cool before whisking in the yogurt.

Fold in the whipped topping.

Pour into crust.

Refrigerate, covered, until set, about two hours.

Yield: 8 servings

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.

Sharon Hughes took this picture of a fluffy key lime pie she made. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette