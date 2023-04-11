Baseball, softball roundup — April 7-10

BASEBALL

Clay 9, Western 3

The Clay Panthers earned a 9-3 home victory over Western on Friday — improving their overall record to 2-2 with their SOC I win.

Drew Zuefle earned the win on the hill for the Panthers, allowing four hits and one earned run across five and two-thirds innings.

Carson Holschuh drove in a team-high three RBI on two hits and a walk, while Brandon Malone had a perfect day at the play with three hits in three ABs with a walk.

Zuefle finished 3-of-4 at the plate, scoring a team-high three runs for Clay.

West 11, Western 1

Portsmouth West made quick work of non-league opponent Western on Saturday — defeating the Indians 11-1 in five innings to earn their fourth victory in 10 games to start the 2023 spring season.

Three different West pitchers contributed to their winning effort over Western. Jakob Tipton started and got the win, allowing no hits and issuing a single walk across 32 pitches.

Tipton struck out five of the seven batters he faced to start the game.

Levi Pickelsimer allowed one hit, one walk, and one earned run in two innings of relief work, as Landon Cornell pitched the fifth inning and struck out three of the four batters he faced.

Tipton was the lone Senator with a multi-hit day, scoring a run while going 2-of-3 at the dish.

Trevor Fike had a hit and scored two runs, Isaak Tipton went 1-of-4 and scored three runs, while Pickelsimer, Wesley Cooper, Cornell, and Bryson Kessinger each had a hit in the win.

South Webster 12, Fairfield 0

Behind senior left handed pitcher Robert Martin’s no hitter, the South Webster Jeeps earned a 12-0 win over Fairfield at Chillicothe’s VA Memorial Stadium.

Martin went the distance in the no-no bid, striking out 13 Lions batters and issuing just two walks as Fairfield’s only base runners.

Freshman Jacob McGraw led the way for the Jeeps at the plate, finishing 3-of-5 with a team-high four RBI.

Martin had a three RBI triple for South Webster with his lone hit. As a team, the Jeeps compiled 10 hits across the game’s seven innings.

Freshman Brycen McClintic went 2-of-3 at the plate to join McGraw with a multi-hit day.

Sophomore Brody Perkins, freshman Benaiah Andrews, sophomore Dylan Shupert, and freshman Malakhi Rozell all reached base via base hit in the win.

Softball

South Webster 7, Northwest 0

The South Webster Lady Jeeps won their fourth-straight game on Friday — shutting out Northwest 7-0 in a road victory in McDermott.

Jaiden White went the distance for the Lady Jeeps, allowing just five hits, issuing one walk and striking out three on 80 pitches.

Every South Webster batter reached via hit as part of a 10-hit game for the team.

Skylar Zimmerman and Addi Claxon both had multi-hit days for the Lady Jeeps, reaching base three and two times respectively.

Zimmerman and Ashlee Spence each had a home run and drove in three RBI in the win.

South Webster 6, Fairfield 1

Make it five in a row for South Webster softball.

The Lady Jeeps earned a 6-1 win over Fairfield in Monday’s non-league contest at Chillicothe’s VA Memorial Stadium.

South Webster tallied 15 hits as a team, plating each of their six runs in the first three innings.

Ashlee Spence had a perfect day at the plate, going four-for-four with two RBI.

Skylar Zimmerman went 2-of-4 at the plate with two RBI, Addi Claxon was 3-of-4 at the dish with a team-high two runs scored.

Jaiden White added two hits and drove in a SW run as well. She also earned the win in the circle, allowing five hits, one earned run, issuing one walk and striking out six on 81 pitches.

East 10, Western 8

The East Lady Tartans earned their first win of the 2023 season on Monday — defeating Western 10-8 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

Trailing 7-6 entering the top of the sixth, the Lady Tartans plated four runs in the sixth in their comeback victory.

East tallied 12 hits as a team, including two apiece by Haley Weiss, Adriana Hufferd, Baylee Guido, and Shey Johnson.

Karleigh Lennex got the win in the circle for East, allowing 16 hits, eight earned runs, issuing no walks and striking out four Lady Indian batters.

The Lady Tartans travel to Huntington on Tuesday in a non-league contest.

New Boston 10, Green 7

The New Boston Lady Tigers improved to 2-4 with a 10-7 comeback victory over Green on Monday in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

Trailing 7-6 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Tigers plated four runs and held the Lady Bobcats scoreless in the seventh to earn the three-run victory.

Dylan O’Rourke, Cassie Williams, and Bre Conkel each had multi-hit days for New Boston. O’Rourke drove in a team-high two RBI.

Williams earned the win in the circle, allowing 12 hits, five earned runs, and striking out 12 Green batters.

Green was led at the plate by Ryleigh McDavid who had a pair of hits and three RBI. Emma Brown and Skyler Neal had two hits apiece for the Lady Bobcats.