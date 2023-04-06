SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 4-April 6

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 4

Baseball

Notre Dame 16, Manchester 1

Ironton St. Joseph 11, New Boston 0

Oak Hill 9, Northwest 4

Eastern 12, Western 2

Miami Trace 7, Waverly 1

Piketon 15, Chesapeake 0

Fairview (Ky.) at South Webster, canceled

Valley at Huntington, canceled

Softball

Notre Dame 23, Green 0

Symmes Valley 11, New Boston 0

Portsmouth 5, Valley 0

Wheelersburg 5, Lincoln County (W. Va.) 1

Huntington 12, East 0

Southeastern 3, Clay 1

Rock Hill 3, Northwest 2

Chesapeake 8, Minford 7

Eastern 8, Western 4

Zane Trace 14, Waverly 4

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 5

Baseball

Wheelersburg 8, West 1

Valley 10, Eastern 0, 5 innings

Notre Dame 14, New Boston 0, 5 innings

Clay 14, East 8

Ironton St. Joseph 16, Green 5

Symmes Valley at Western, no report

Minford at South Webster, no report

Portsmouth 7, South Point 3

Fairland 13, Rock Hill 3, 6 innings

Ironton 10, Gallia Academy 0, 5 innings

Softball

South Webster 12, Minford 0

Valley 10, Eastern 0

Notre Dame 15, New Boston 0, 5 innings

Clay 11, East 1, 5 innings

Symmes Valley 13, Western 0

Fairland 5, Rock Hill 0

Gallia Academy 7, Ironton 4

Northwest at Oak Hill, no report

