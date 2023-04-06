Scioto County softballers hit well for Rio

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The University of Rio Grande scored early and often on Sunday afternoon, sweeping a doubleheader from Carlow University by scores of 16-0 and 10-2 in River States Conference softball action at Fairhaven Park.

The RedStorm improved to 18-10 overall and 8-2 in the RSC with the victories.

In Sunday’s mercy rule-shortened opener, Rio grabbed a 3-0 lead after two innings before adding five additional markers in the third inning and scoring eight more times in the fourth.

Senior Christen Risner of Wheelersburg was the offensive star for head coach Chris Hammond’s squad, clubbing the first two home runs of her career — a grand slam in the five-run third and a three-run shot in the eight-run fourth.

In game two, Rio Grande spotted the Celtics a 2-0 first inning lead before storming back with 10 unanswered runs.

Junior Caitlyn Brisker of Oak Hill led Rio’s 18-hit attack by going 3-for-5 with a run batted in.

Freshman Kayla Sedgwick had two hits — including a home run — and drove in three runs in the winning effort, while freshman Madison Perry of Portsmouth also had three hits.

Risner, sophomore Boo Sturgill of Wheelersburg and freshman Lexi Thompson also had two hits apiece for the RedStorm.

Pioneers sweep Rio Grande

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Never in Chris Hammond’s tenure as the head softball coach at the University of Rio Grande had the RedStorm been swept in a regular season conference doubleheader.

Never until Monday afternoon, that is.

Point Park University’s Melanie Taylor clubbed a three-run home run to highlight a go-ahead, five-run sixth-inning rally in game one — before delivering a game-winning three-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning of game two in River States Conference action at Fairhaven Park.

The Pioneers collected their wins by scores of 9-4 and 9-8.

Rio Grande slipped to 18-12 overall and 8-4 in the RSC with the two losses.

Prior to Monday, the last time Rio was swept in a regular season conference twinbill was on April 18, 2015 — when Indiana University Southeast took a pair of contests from the RedStorm for a second consecutive day.

At the time, the RSC was known as the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (KIAC).

In game one, Perry had three hits and drove in a run to lead the RedStorm at the plate.

Brisker went 3-for-4 with a double in the loss, while Sturgill doubled and drove in three runs and Carnahan had two RBI.

Rio splits with WVU-Tech

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The University of Rio Grande grabbed an early lead and maintained its advantage the rest of the way, posting an 8-3 game-one win over West Virginia University-Tech on Tuesday afternoon — in River States Conference softball action at Little Creek Park.

The host Golden Bears rebounded for a 3-0 triumph in game two to salvage a split of the twin bill.

Rio Grande, which was playing on the road for a third straight day, moved to 19-13 overall and 9-5 in conference play.

The game-two loss also dropped the RedStorm behind Point Park University — which swept Rio on Monday in Pittsburgh — in the RSC’s East Division standings.

In Tuesday’s game-one victory, Rio jumped out to a 3-0 second-inning lead and, after Tech scored twice in the bottom of the second, reeled off five unanswered runs before the Bears scored once in the home seventh to set the final score.

The freshman Perry and the senior Risner both finished 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, while the junior Brisker was 2-for-5 with a home run.

Sturgill and Peyton Young both doubled.

In game two, Rio Grande was limited to just two hits — singles by Brisker and freshman Gabby Adams — by Tech’s Courtney Miles.