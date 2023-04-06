Vern Riffe Center for the Arts to host “Madagascar, The Musical” on May 15

The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA) at Shawnee State University will host “Madagascar, The Musical” on Monday, May 15, 2023. The performance will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be held in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater of the VRCFA.

Based on the blockbuster DreamWorks film, Madagascar, The Musical follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo, and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julian’s Madagascar. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore, and an upbeat score, this show will love audiences of all ages with no choice by to “Move It, Move It!”

Alex, the lion, is king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, and Gloria the hip hip hippo, have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public, and with regular melas provided for them. Not content to leave well enough along, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape, with the help of some hilariously plotting and prodigious penguins, embarking on a musical adventure of a lifetime to explore the world.

Tickets for “Madagascar, The Musical” are available online at www.vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office in the VRCFA, Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased via telephone call at (740) 351-3600. Ticket prices for the show are $40 for standard, $37 for seniors, and $20 for those 18 years of age and under. Handicap accessible seating is available upon request.