SSU Financial Aid staff provide guidance on FAFSA

PORTSMOUTH- Encouraging students to explore the various financial aid options every year, the staff within Shawnee State University’s Office of Financial Aid works to provide assistance and guidance to students who have additional questions throughout the process.

Financial Aid Assistant Sherri Petrovich is one of the staff members within the SSU’s department that can help guide students to understand the different steps and forms they need to complete in order to receive all of the financial aid available to them every academic year. One of the most important steps she helps students understand is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

“You will need specific details such as tax forms, identification, Social Security number, and you and/or your parents’ income information,” she said. “This is in order to learn what financial aid you are eligible for, based on your income.”

The FAFSA is available to college students every academic year to determine federal aid eligibility. Federal grants, work-study, and loans are available to cover expenses such as tuition and fees, housing and food, books and supplies, and transportation. To apply for the FAFSA, students can create an FSA ID to log in to the U.S. Department of Education’s website.

“Do not wait until summer, especially for school-based scholarships to fill out your FAFSA application,” Petrovich said, telling students the sooner they can apply the better to make sure all their material is submitted correctly.

Details about the FAFSA process, including frequently asked questions, are available at www.studentaid.gov.

Students with additional questions are welcome to stop by the Student Business Center on SSU’s campus, located on the second floor of the Morris University Center. Information is also available online at www.shawnee.edu/financial-aid or by calling (740) 351-4AID (4243).