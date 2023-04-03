Commissioners approve $360K for new security cameras

PORTSMOUTH- Security is being upgraded at the Scioto County Courthouse and the Courthouse Annex with a project to replace the current camera system to the tune of $360,000.

The current system is 15-20 years old and is obsolete with undisclosed blind spots.

“Software-wise, they’re not supported. You can’t upgrade, you can’t update,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis. “We’re a lot better than what we were, but we’re really going to ramp it up.”

Cameras will be covering the perimeter of the courthouse campus, which includes the annex on Sixth Street, as well as inside of the courthouse building.

It’s a move to protect those who use the courthouse for daily business, as well as the people who work there.

“Unfortunately, that is the world we live in today and we have to prepare ourselves accordingly,” Davis said.

The original cost of the project was less, but grew to the $360,000 when further issues with the system were brought to light.

“We had PC issues, camera issues, and things that had to be changed from the specs, and it ended up costing quite a bit more,” Davis said.

The courthouse itself is home to the Commissioners offices; two Common Pleas courtrooms, the Board of Elections, Domestic Relations court, Juvenile and Probate court, the Clerk of Courts, Emergency Management, and the auditor’s, treasurer’s, and engineer’s offices. The Annex across Sixth Street houses the Scioto County Health Department

