SCPL features month of events

The Scioto County Public Library, through its five locations and Bookmobile, provides more programming than you can properly organize in a news piece, where they plan many opportunities for local residents—from those just being released from the maternity ward to those who are elderly and homebound.

“Our programming is another way for us to interact with our community,” Scioto County Public Library’s Katie Williams said. “The library isn’t just about books. We are about using advanced technology, being a resource to our youth for new educational experiences while having fun and providing a place for adults to socialize with others and learn new skills.”

Portsmouth Public Library will host “An Evening with Shelley Shepard Gray” on Thursday, April 6, between 6 and 7:30 p.m. It is for adults and is free to the public.

The event will be a meet and greet, book signing, and question and answer session with the author. Shelley Shepard Gray is the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of more than 100 books. She lives in Ohio, only about an hour from Amish country, where she writes full-time, bakes too much, and can often be found walking her dachshunds on her town’s bike trail. Copies of her books will be available to purchase and have signed.

“We have a huge following of patrons who enjoy reading the inspirational fiction genre, especially authors who write Amish fiction,” Linda Berry, Deputy Director, said. “Shelley Shepard Gray is very popular in our area. I think her stories help readers learn more about the Amish community and we are delighted to have this opportunity to host her at Scioto County Public Library.”

Portsmouth will host its Bridgerton Ball Thursday, April 27, between 5 and 7 p.m. Despite being very involved and having many elements, it is also free to the public.

“Travel back in time to the Regency Era for our first ever Bridgerton Ball on Thursday, April 27 at our Portsmouth Library! Come dressed in your finest gowns and suits, or just come as you are,” Williams said. “There will be music, dancing, refreshments, portrait taking and more. Who will be the Diamond of the Season? Come find out from the Queen herself. Register by April 12 to attend this free event by calling 740-354-5688.”

The library system will also be having a library book fair across all locations.

Lucasville Library will run its fair on Wednesday, April 12, between 3-5 p.m.

Portsmouth Library will host its fair on Thursday, April 13, between 5-7 p.m.

Wheelersburg Library will host its fair on Saturday, April 15, between 2-4 p.m.

New Boston Library will host its fair on Monday, April 17, between 5-7 p.m.

South Webster Library will host its fair on Tuesday, April 18, between 5-7 p.m.

“This year, for Money Smart Week, let your child’s imagination grow while learning math and money management skills at the Library Book Fair. While the money is fake, the purchases are real! Your child will be taking home fun prizes, school supplies, and books after their different shifts at the Library Book Fair! This program is best suited for children ages seven to 12. The Book Fair is being held at each library location and is totally free!” Hailey Hinch, youth services associate, said. “Many children in our community lack the funds to purchase items at school book fairs, and therefore miss out on buying school supplies and reading materials. The library decided that we can provide an equal opportunity regardless of finances for the children of Scioto County by visiting the library during Money Smart Week. They will learn about library resources and financial literacy while taking home helpful school supplies like folders, notebooks, funky pens, pencils, bags, and of course wonderful books to fill their shelves at home.”

The Library Book Fair started last year at the Portsmouth Public Library and was immensely popular and beloved by all who attended, according to the library.

“This year, we decided to offer it at all of our library locations,” Hinch said. “The hope is to reach many children and get them vital school supplies while learning the basics of money.”

For more information, call 740-354-5562.

The events for the month extend at each location and you can find even more programs at their website. View all upcoming library events online at sciotolibrary.org.

