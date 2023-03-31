Active bats lifts Lady Trojans in season opener

PORTSMOUTH — 12 hits produced 12 Portsmouth runs in their season opening 12-2 win over Minford on Tuesday.

Senior Katie Born and junior Olivia Dickerson compiled three hits apiece, while freshman Katie Ankrom and senior Ayonna Carr each had a pair of hits in the Lady Trojans’ five inning win.

Dickerson drove in a team-high three runs, while junior Madison Ankrom and Carr each had two RBI.

Six different Portsmouth players reached via hit in Tuesday’s victory.

“We talk about hitting being contagious, one person gets it started and passes it on to the next,” Portsmouth coach Kristin Bradshaw said, after the game. “Every single inning we got better, and I think there late in the game we just kept passing the bat onto the next person.”

In her varsity debut, it was the freshman Ankrom who earned the win in the circle for Portsmouth — allowing four hits in four innings of work, while striking out four Minford batters.

The Lady Falcons got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth when junior Addi Lute sent a two-run home run to straight center field, scoring Joey Neal who reached via a one-out single.

Lute’s home run came off of a Dickerson pitch after she relieved Ankrom entering the final frame.

“She (Katie Ankrom) came out and not all of her pitches were working great, she had one that was working really well and we just kept going back to it. Thought she threw a great game and her defense played really well behind her. She’s going to be a good one, good game to get her confidence up knowing that she can throw at the varsity level.”

Portsmouth earned a 3-0 win over Greenup County (Ky.) on Wednesday in another non-league contest.

They’ll travel to Rock Hill on Monday in their Ohio Valley Conference opener.

“We have a few freshman starting in some pretty big positions, get some non-conference games out of the way before we start with our OVC schedule.”

Minford travels to Waverly on Tuesday in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

***

BOX SCORE

Minford 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 6 4

Portsmouth 1 5 0 6 — 12 12 0

W — Katie Ankrom (P) 4IP, 4H, 2BB, 4K, 0ER; L — Addi Lute (M) 2 IP, 5H, 4ER, 2BB, 2K

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Portsmouth freshman Katie Ankrom (10) allowed no runs over four innings in her varsity debut during the Lady Trojans season opening win over Minford. Jacob Smith | Daily Times