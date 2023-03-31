Busy Spring for Scioto County events

PORTSMOUTH- From city beautification to arts events to taking in the natural beauty and historical places of Scioto County, residents of southern Ohio have a lot to look forward to as the weather gets warmer. The Portsmouth Today group on Wednesday provided updates as to the adventures planned for residents and visitors.

One such adventure is the Scioto Scenic Heritage Trail, which is more than 80 miles through and to historical sites in Scioto County. Some of the historical sites, according to Larry Mullins, include portions of the canal and lock systems that once saw heavy traffic in the Portsmouth area.

“It’s a journey that starts here at the Welcome Center, which goes west to Shawnee Forest, which is the largest forest in the State of Ohio,” Mullins said.

The trail ties into the Ohio Scenic Byway near the Portsmouth Floodwall Murals. It also takes in the boyhood homes of Roy Rogers and Branch Rickey, as well as areas home to moundworks created by ancient native Americans.

“We have 44 different sites at this time and we’re always looking for different sites for the trail,” Mullins said.

Wendy Waugh of SOMC and Portmouth Connex said both groups will be at Air It Up from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, bringing massive balloons and kites to Doc Singleton Park for a free, family friendly event.

“Wind is on our side!” she said. “It is designed to kickoff spring and help families and children understand how important it is to move and breathe and be healthy.”

Connex will have a bicycle course and attendees can borrow bikes to take part. Music will be provided by popular local artist Shane Runion.

“There will be kite-making area where kids can make their own kite and that’s free,” Waugh said.

Scioto County Public Library will also have a slew of free events coming up, including an Easter egg hunt at noon, April 1, at the Lucasville library. The event is free for kids 12 and younger, according to Katie Williams, marketing manager for the Scioto County Public Library.

The first week of April is National Money Smart Week, and the SCPL has planned a free library book fair. As part of the fair, children can “do different tasks at the library and get pretend money to spend at the book fair.” Tasks include shelving books and other library-orientated activities. This is a big hit with kids and library staff and is being offered at all locations.

The deadline for reservations for the Bridgerton Ball is coming up on April 12. The Bridgerton Ball is inspired by the popular Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn set during the British Regency period and the Netflix series produced by Shonda Rhimes. Those interested can contact any branch of the library system to confirm their spot. Regency dress is not required.

Because the library has recently changed from the Portsmouth Public Library to the Scioto County Public Library, updated cards are now available. Library card replacement fees are waived for patrons who want to get one of the updated cards.