PCSD on ‘soft lockdown’

PORTSMOUTH- Portsmouth City Schools is on a soft lockdown today because of a vague social media threat. There was no active shooter but there is an increased law enforcement presence in the school buildings.

Parents can pick up their children if they would like to.

“We became aware this morning just as schools were opening of a social media post and at that time we notified the buildings we would be on a soft lockdown as students arrived,” said Superintendent Scott Dutey. “Classes are in session and going as normal.”

Dutey said no specific building was mentioned in the post that triggered the soft lockdown. If there had been a verifiable threat?

“Obviously, we would have treated things much differently if we had different information,” he said. “We dealt with it in the best case scenario.”

As for now, law enforcement and school authorities are on the case and will update the public when there has been resolution.