Finding a rewarding experience as part of SSU Respiratory Therapy

PORTSMOUTH-A first-year student in the Respiratory Therapy program at Shawnee State University, Sydney Baker has found the program to be challenging but extremely rewarding.

“My experience with the program has been absolutely wonderful,” she said. “We have incredible professors who are dedicated to helping students succeed.”

Caring for patients with breathing issues, Respiratory Therapists can be found working in physicians’ offices, nursing facilities, or as home care therapists. Therapists use their skills to care for patients of all ages with different breathing problems such as asthma, COPD and other breathing issues.

“I came to Shawnee with the intention of finding my path in a health science program,” Baker explained. “While working on my biology general education courses I found myself very interested in respiratory therapy. I spoke with Program Director Amy France and she encouraged me to apply.”

With a program accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care, SSU’s program offers students a hands-on experience through clinical and laboratory settings. Graduates of the program have found work in hospitals, private practice physicians, sleep disorder centers, health care research institutions, home health care agencies, retirement centers, and with many more employers. The demand for Respiratory Therapists is expected to grow by 19% by 2029.

As Baker looks to finish her first year in the program, she encourages students interested to not be hesitant to explore it further.

“My advice to someone who may be interested in the program is to let go of your worry and doubt,” Baker said. “Our classes are very open and there is no judgment.”

To learn more about the Respiratory Therapy program at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/respiratory-therapy.