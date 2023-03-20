New Boston Woman arrested after large amount of drugs seized

NEW BOSTON- Ohio Attorney General David Yost, New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, Pike County Prosecutor Michael Davis and Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans announce the arrest of a New Boston woman.

Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force, with assistance from the New Boston Police Department, conducted a traffic stop last Thursday on a white Mitsubishi Galant in the On Gallia Street in New Boston, Ohio. Multiple criminal indicators were observed, and consent was obtained to search the vehicle. Upon a search of the vehicle, Agents located approximately 236g of Methamphetamine, digital scales, $991 in cash and misc. drug paraphernalia. The estimated street value of the Methamphetamine seized is $11,800.

Agents later obtained consent to search the suspect’s residence. Agents located a small amount of Methamphetamine and misc. drug paraphernalia from inside the suspect’s residence.

Arrested was Kimberly L. Wesley, age 42, of New Boston, Ohio. Ms. Wesley was charged with Possession of Drugs-Schedule I or II, a felony of the 1st degree, and Trafficking in Drugs-Schedule I or II, a felony of the 1st degree. Additional charges will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration.

Anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email [email protected] All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.