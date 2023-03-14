Portsmouth Area Ladies to Host Spring Fling Cha-Ching Raffle

PORTSMOUTH-Who wouldn’t want to kick off the spring season with a little extra cash in their pocket? That someone could be you with some very good odds. By purchasing a ticket in the Portsmouth Area Ladies (PALS) Spring Fling Cha-Ching, you have a chance to win $5,000, as well as several chances to win a prize worth $50 or more.

Only 200 tickets will be sold in PALS’ reverse raffle fundraiser set for May 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased for $50 each from any PALS member, at Morgan Brother’s Jewelers, the Portsmouth Welcome Center or online by visiting www.portsmouthpals.org.

“In years past, this was our Sweetheart Raffle,” said PALS president Tami Davis. “When COVID hit, we, like many other organizations, had to put off a lot of our fundraising activities. We were able to host our annual Purse BINGO this year and now we are bringing back our reverse raffle with renewed outlook highlighted by the spring theme.”

Participants can join PALS members who will be conducting the raffle on the Portsmouth Area Ladies Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/PortsmouthAreaLadies) to see reverse raffle winners announced in real-time.

Proceeds from the raffle benefit community needs through grant requests submitted by area nonprofits on a quarterly basis.

Since 2007, PALS has provided over $140,000 to help community causes in the areas of education, health and welfare, arts and culture, civic projects, and social services. For more information, please call Shawn Jordan, raffle chair at 740.352.0809.

About PALS

Portsmouth Area Ladies, Inc. (PALS) will engage in fundraising events and activities using volunteers to support charitable needs and organizations that will improve the quality of life and the changing needs of the residents in Portsmouth and the surrounding area. PALS will cooperate with other not-for-profit organizations when appropriate, and address the needs of community children which are not being met by other organizations. The Portsmouth Area Ladies Inc. (PALS) is a 501C3 organization.