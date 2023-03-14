Ginger Billy to headline Ro-Na

IRONTON- The Ro-Na Theater is ready to welcome an internet celebrity, with the comedy of Ginger Billy being highlighted on March 16, between 7 and 9 p.m.

According to the Ro-Na, “Ginger Billy is a hillbilly from the backwoods turned comedian and has been recognized as a heartthrob in the country community because of his incredible physique. He is shirtless, tattooed and gives viewers a humorous look into life. He lives in upstate South Carolina with his wife and family. For years he was a respiratory therapist, but, one day, after the retirement of Dale Earnheart, Jr., he thought maybe he’d make a video and his popularity on social media began his comedy career.”

All seats are first come first served per section. It is welcome to all ages, but 17 and over are encouraged. VIP tickets are available in the first 18 rows of the stage. Tickets are available at www.etix.com. Over 2,000 people are interested on Facebook, with nearly 150 confirmed going. The show is produced by Mad Hatter Shows.

A meet and greet will follow the show.

The historic Ro-Na is at 312 S Third Street, Ironton, Ohio. According to the theater, it was built in 1949 and is an ongoing work in progress. It is usable, but undergoing renovations to take it back to its former glory.

