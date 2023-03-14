Northwest’s Butler signs with KCU football

McDERMOTT — Northwest senior Kory Butler called playing at the collegiate level “a dream” ahead of his signing ceremony on Friday.

Butler, a first team Southern Ohio Conference Division I selection during his senior season, officially signed to continue his education and playing career at Kentucky Christian University.

“Super excited. Been a dream of mine getting to the next level,” Butler said. “Had fun playing in high school, had times where I couldn’t play due to injuries. But get to start a career at KCU and I’m ready for it.”

In four seasons of varsity football, Butler and his senior teammates compiled a 24-17 record with three consecutive OHSAA Division V postseason appearances.

Northwest also earned a 21-20 home playoff win over Portsmouth during the 2020 postseason.

In addition to his time as part of the football program, Butler was a four-year member of the Northwest boys basketball team and competed for three years in track and field.

“Wouldn’t want it any other way. Apart of two SOC championship teams which I’ll always remember. Going to miss my friends, teammates. Want to wish them the best of luck moving up a division next year.”

Butler discussed his relationship with KCU head coach Jake Russell and his staff, as well as some of the factors that went into his decision to join the Knights’ football program.

“Really good coaches and campus. I’m going to put academics first then athletics, student first,” Butler said. “It’s a Christian school, of course, so I’ll have religion classes which will be fun. The equipment room is really nice as well.”

Upon enrolling at KCU, Butler said he’s planning to pursue a Biology degree as an undergraduate student.

In discussions with the KCU staff prior to his signing, Butler says they’re planning to use his skill set in a variety of positions — primarily as a nickel cornerback and outside linebacker.

“I’ve been recruited for the nickel position and outside linebacker, little bit of defensive end. Wherever they want to move me, I’m up for it,” Butler said. “I’m going to talk with Coach Vanderhoof about maybe playing some offense as well.”

