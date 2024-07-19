AAC accepts URG as affiliate football member

WALESKA, Ga. — Commissioner Bill Popp is pleased to announce that Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) football is expanding with the addition of the University of Rio Grande.

Rio Grande is reviving its football program and will begin play in the fall of 2025.

When the RedStorm kick off, they will do so as an affiliate member of the AAC.

“We are excited to add the University of Rio Grande as our eighth football member and know their membership continues to strengthen AAC football,” said Popp. “I look forward to working with President (Ryan) Smith, Athletic Director (Jeff) Lanham, and Coach (Quincy) Wilson as they develop their program over the next year and ready themselves for the 2025 season.”

The AAC Council of Presidents approved Rio Grande’s affiliate membership at its annual meeting on June 14.

With the addition of Rio Grande, the AAC will have eight schools competing in football — as it joins Bluefield, Kentucky Christian, Pikeville, Point, Reinhardt, St. Andrews and Union Commonwealth.

“Our football team joining the AAC brings the opportunity to develop new rivalries and to reconnect on some old ones,” said Rio Grande Athletic Director Jeff Lanham. “These new rivalries add that extra layer of excitement and anticipation to the season. We’re very excited about facing new challenges with the AAC.

“I’m looking forward to working with the athletic directors of the AAC, as we share our goals and values for long-term success both on and off the field,” he continued. “This transition for our football team represents a significant opportunity to enhance our football program and achieve new heights of success.”

Rio Grande is resurrecting its football program after a 75-year hiatus.

Rio Grande fielded a team from 1914-49 with its last game being played on Nov. 24, 1949 — a 44-0 loss to Wilberforce in Detroit, Mich.

“I’m extremely ecstatic to be joining the Appalachian Athletic Conference,” said RedStorm head coach Quincy Wilson. “It’s a win-win for everyone involved with this transition. I feel that we’ll be a great fit style-wise on both sides of the ball and we’re looking forward to competing against each of the other seven members of the conference.”