Northwest’s Baer bound for Georgetown

McDERMOTT — One of the most decorated players in Northwest football history will be continuing his education and playing career at the collegiate level.

Northwest senior Alex Baer signed with the Georgetown College football program on Friday at his and teammate Kory Butler’s joint signing ceremony inside the NHS gymnasium.

Baer became the first Mohawk football player to be named to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association all-Ohio first team during his senior season as an offensive lineman.

“It’s really exciting. Since I was little it was always my dream to play at the next level after high school,” Baer said, of signing with Georgetown. “It’s truly a blessing to go and play football at Georgetown.”

Baer earned his first team all-Ohio honor a year after earning an all-Ohio special mention recognition during his junior season.

He was an anchor on both sides of Northwest’s line throughout his career that included two Southern Ohio Conference Division I championships (2020, 2022).

In four seasons of varsity football, Baer and his senior teammates compiled a 24-17 record with three consecutive OHSAA Division V postseason appearances.

Northwest also earned a 21-20 home playoff win over Portsmouth during the 2020 postseason.

“Definitely going to miss it,” Baer said, of playing at Northwest. “This year was special, being the first football player who will get their jersey retired. It’s an amazing feeling and I’m going to miss playing with my younger teammates.”

Georgetown, as a member of the Mid-South Conference, finished the 2022 season with a 7-3 record under first year head coach Chris Oliver.

Baer said the relationship that the Tigers’ coaching staff established with him and his family was one of the big factors in his decision to commit to Georgetown.

“The coaches, they were great with my family. They extended their love to me, talked to me all the time,” Baer said. “Amazing campus and it’s a great school.”

In addition to his time on the football field, Baer is a four-year member of the Northwest boys basketball and track teams, as well as a two-year member of the Northwest golf team.

After playing both ways on the line in high school, Baer said the Georgetown coaching staff is planning to use his abilities to stop the run as an interior defensive lineman.

“I’m more of a smaller defensive lineman. So they’re planning to use me at the three technique to stop the run, goal line stands,” Baer said. “Use me however they can to help stop the run.”

Baer is planning to pursue a degree in early childhood education upon enrolling at Georgetown this fall.

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved