Recommendations for the week of March 5th

The Scioto County Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Secretly Yours by Tessa Bailey – Hallie Welch fell hard for Julian Vos at fourteen, after they almost kissed in the dark vineyards of his family’s winery. Now the prodigal hottie has returned to Napa Valley, and when Hallie is hired to revamp the gardens on the Vos estate, she wonders if she’ll finally get that smooch. But the starchy professor isn’t the teenager she remembers and their polar opposite personalities clash spectacularly. Readers might also enjoy Hooked on You by Kathleen Fuller or Beach Read by Emily Henry.

The Snow Hare by Paula Lichtarowicz – Lena has lived a long, quiet life on her farm in Wales, alongside her husband and child. But as her end approaches, buried memories begin to return. Of her childhood in Poland, and her passion for science. In the early days of her marriage, reluctant wife to an army officer. Of the birth of her daughter, whose arrival changed everything. Less welcoming memories return, too. Her Polish village, transformed overnight by the Soviets, and the war that doomed her entire family to the frigid work camps of the Siberian tundra. And buried in that blinding snow, amongst the darkness of survival, the most haunting memory of all: that of an extraordinary new love. Readers might also enjoy The Woman with the Blue Star by Pam Jenoff or The World That We Knew by Alice Hoffman.

The Stolen Heir by Holly Black – Lady Nore has taken over the Ice Needle Citadel, amassing an army to defend it. Meanwhile, a young prince searches for the previous queen, Suren, to request her help for his journey north. For her, that means revisiting horrors from her past, and also trying not to fall in love. Readers might also enjoy The Luminaries by Susan Dennard or Chain of Gold by Cassandra Clare