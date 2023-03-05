Valley and Wheelersburg win Academic Tournament Championships

SCIOTO COUNTY- Valley High School, led by Coach Justin Howard, took home the 2023 Division I Southern Ohio Academic Tournament Championship on March 2, while Coach Brian Oakes led his Wheelersburg High School team to win the Division II Championship.

Scioto County Career & Technical Center (Coach Sarah Sand) and Northwest (Coaches Jennifer South and JM Storer) won the Div. I and II Runners-Up title, respectively.

121 students from 16 school districts participated in the Southern Ohio Academic Competition Tournament held at SSU on March 2. Participating schools included Scioto County Career & Technical Center, Clay, East, New Boston, Notre Dame, Portsmouth West, Rock Hill and Valley in Division I, and Green, Minford, Northwest, Oak Hill, Piketon, Portsmouth, South Webster and Wheelersburg in Division II.

Moderators for the event were Ernie G. Anderson, Sarah Cunningham, Mike Glenn, Dr. Raj Kataria, Ethan Lawson, Nate Marcum, Cathy Mullins, and Brett Oakes.

The Valley and Wheelersburg teams will advance to the 40th annual OAC Regional Competition on April 15, 2023, at Fisher Catholic High School in Lancaster, OH. Teams that win the Regional Competition will advance to the State Competition in Columbus on May 6, 2023.

The Southern Ohio Academic Tournament is organized by Sharee Price at the South Central Ohio ESC, in New Boston, Ohio. For more information about the ESC, visit online at www.scoesc.org, or follow on Facebook.